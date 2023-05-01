Curtis Jones expressed his delight in netting his first Liverpool goal for 18 months, after opening the scoring in an eventful 4-3 win over Tottenham.

The 22-year-old’s strike put the Reds in front inside just three minutes when he steered a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross home at the far post.

It came as the midfielder enjoyed his sixth consecutive start for Liverpool in what has been a rare run of games in Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Speaking after the game, Jones praised Alexander-Arnold for providing the assist and spoke of his pleasure in getting on the scoresheet on the way to another big three points.

“As soon as it was at his feet I made the run and there wasn’t a doubt he’d pick me out,” Jones told LFCTV.

“I took the goal well as well but fair play to Trent with his ball and, yeah, it was a good goal.”

After an explosive start that saw Liverpool go 3-0 up inside just 15 minutes, Tottenham got themselves back into proceedings and looked to have grabbed a late point courtesy of an injury-time header from Richarlison.

Diogo Jota then took advantage of a loose ball by Lucas Moura to fire in a late winner and snatch victory in the dying moments.

Jones admitted that the Reds “took the foot off the gas” following the impressive start, allowing Tottenham to get themselves back into the game.

“We took the foot off the gas a little bit,” he explained.

“We were 3-0 up within 15 or so and myself as well I was keeping the ball a bit and the direction changed, we weren’t as direct and we were slowing it down a little bit.

“We allowed them in and gave ourselves a hard job, but like I said it was job done in the end so happy days.”

Jones appears to be relishing his increased level of involvement in the team after another impressive display helped Liverpool on their way to a fourth successive win.

Prior to this run, Jones’ last Premier League start came all the way back in October, during the 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

He has become a regular in recent weeks as Liverpool have got back to winning ways, and will be hoping to keep himself firmly in the manager’s plans between now and the end of the season.