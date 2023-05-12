Darwin Nunez parted ways with his former agent before his move to Liverpool, and Edgardo Lasalvia has now spoken out with a dramatic recount of their separation.

The 23-year-old sealed his move to Anfield last summer for a club-record £85 million, with the base figure around £64 million.

He did so without Lasalvia after changing his representatives and joining Jorge Mendes’ long list of players, his Gestifute agency also represents Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

The swap last April preempted his big summer move and more than a year later, Lasalvia is still hurt by the way he parted with Nunez and had a few choice words to say on the matter.

“I had no chance to talk to Darwin,” Nunez’s former agent told Carve Deportiva, via El Observador.

“I found out when he came with six bodyguards and did not want to speak at the airport, where Juanjo Acevedo was. I had sent a boy from the company to look for him.

“There I tried to call him and from a message from WhatsApp he told me that he loved me very much, that he would always be my friend, blah blah blah but that he was going to start a new path with another company, and he blocked me. I had no right to reply.”

There are plenty of hurt feelings still lingering as he went on to note that karma will come into play for all those involved – including Nunez.

“Everyone chooses how they want to live life, now they have a child, but there is karma, and everything comes back,” he continued.

“You have to handle yourself as a good person and you have to have a memory. It is impossible that you do not have a memory.

“When he was in Benfica they did a little job like an ant, they began to eat his head.

“I got angry when I lost Darwin. It broke me in half because I adore the kid, but I understood that it’s business.”

A business move that certainly hit his pocket as he was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Liverpool splashed the cash for Nunez.

A year on, his former long-time client, Nunez has made 42 appearances so far in his debut season and scored 15 times, with both praise and room for improvement readily noted by Jurgen Klopp.