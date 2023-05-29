Fabinho has been left out of the Brazil squad for the second international break in a row, with the Liverpool midfielder given the summer off.

Fabinho was part of the Brazil group which reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, but there have been major changes since then.

Tite stepped down from his role as manager after the disappointing tournament, with interim coach Ramon Menezes omitting a number of big names from his squads so far.

This time out, Alisson has been recalled for friendlies against Guinea (June 17) and Senegal (June 20) next month, but Fabinho misses out again.

It is perhaps no surprise given Fabinho‘s form for much of the campaign, but the No. 3 has enjoyed a slight resurgence next to Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s new system.

Much will depend on Brazil’s next appointment – with it once hoped that Carlo Ancelotti would take over – but turning 30 in October and rarely having started when called up, it could be that Fabinho‘s international future is set.

Fabinho has played 29 times for his country since his debut in 2015, but has only started 14 of those.

Roberto Firmino has also been omitted from Menezes’ selection, with Flamengo’s Pedro, Palmeiras’ Rony and Zenit St Petersburg’s Malcom among the forwards called up instead.

Malcom is one of six uncapped players in the squad, with Fabinho overlooked for new faces in Newcastle‘s Joelinton and Fluminense’s Andre.

It remains to be seen whether Alisson will reclaim his spot as No. 1 for these post-season games, with Menezes’ squad for March suggesting he may prefer Ederson.

No international duty means Fabinho will be given almost six weeks off before the return for Liverpool’s pre-season on July 8.