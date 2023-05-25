★ PREMIUM
From Rome to Istanbul: Our favourite photos from European Cups No. 1 & 5!

May 25 is a significant day in Liverpool’s history for two reasons, but they share a common piece of silverware – Ol’ Big Ears.

Did you know thirty-three percent of Liverpool’s European Cups were lifted on May 25? They just happen to have unfolded 28 years apart.

The Reds have an illustrious history in Europe’s premier competition, and it all kick-started in 1977 under Bob Paisley.

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome was the backdrop as Liverpool met Borussia Monchengladbach for their date with destiny.

In the end, the first European Cup was lifted and brought back to Merseyside after a 3-1 victory.

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes holds aloft the European Cup along with his victorius teammates after the English club beat German side Borussia Moenchengladbach in the final held in Rome, Italy.

Aren’t these images just incredible?!

(L-R) Liverpool's Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes and Jimmy Case show the European Cup to their jubilant fans

Terry McDermott, Tommy Smith and Phil Neal (pictured below, right) were on the scoresheet for the Reds, ‘Liverpool are magic’ rang out from the travelling Reds.

(L-R) Liverpool's Jimmy Case and Phil Neal, who scored the final goal, kiss the European Cup

Ray Clemence and Emlyn Hughes were both key in Liverpool’s historic European Cup triumph, defensive pillars who were also involved in the club’s first-ever trophy on the continent under Bill Shankly four years previous.

Liverpool's Ray Clemence celebrates with the European Cup, 1977 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes, 1977 European Cup final (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The homecoming was magical, and so was Paisley’s pride at showing off the European Cup at Anfield.

Bob Paisley, Liverpool, European Cup, 1977 (Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

But what the 1977 triumph delivered in deep satisfaction of conquering Europe, the Miracle of Istanbul upped the ante and delivered the greatest comeback of all time.

You know the story, three goals down to one of the greatest AC Milan teams ever assembled at half time and yet, it was the red ribbons of Liverpool on the trophy in Istanbul.

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard scores Liverpool's first goal, Istanbul, 2005 Final (Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring the first come-back goal against AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Devastation. Disbelief. Anxious. Euphoria. The range of emotions will feel just as familiar as they did in 2005 and one can never tire of reliving the miracle.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Jerzy Dudek celebrates saving the last penalty to win the European Cup against AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Jerzy Dudek celebrates saving the last penalty to win the European Cup against AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard celebrates with Jamie Carragher after beating AC Milan on penalties during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was pure ecstasy as the club’s fifth European Cup was paraded around the stadium, a game that will forever be etched in football folklore. One can never grow tired of these images.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard lifts the European Cup after beating AC Milan on penalties during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Jerzy Dudek celebrates saving the last penalty to win the European Cup against AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Vladimir Smicer lifts the European Cup after beating AC Milan on penalties during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and manager Rafael Benitez celebrate with the trophy, Istanbul, 25.05.2005 ( Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)

The European Cup was back in Liverpool’s hands, 21 years after the last and 28 years after the first. And the homecoming was simply incredible.

Liverpool trophy parade, 2005, Xabi Alonso (Image: Action Images / Ryan Browne)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool players parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

AC Milan UEFA Champions League Final - Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul - 25/5/05 Liverpool players carry the trophy down the tunnel to the applause of their fans (Image Credit: Action Images / Darren Walsh)

Two European Cups 28 years apart, both teams made history and will stand the test of time.

