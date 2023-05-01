After a first start in a month, Harvey Elliott admitted being “heartbroken” when out of the team, but insisted competition for places “drives” him on.

With Liverpool’s poor form this season, their midfield issues have been catalogued plenty.

Elliott has already made 41 appearances this campaign, but found himself on the bench four consecutive times before being handed a start against Tottenham.

He has only just turned 20, and still has lots of room to grow as a player before he can be relied upon as a permanent world-class fixture in Liverpool’s team.

With summer signings promised by Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have already been linked to a host of midfielders including Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Despite posing a potential threat to Elliott’s position in the team and squad, the boyhood Liverpool fan said “it’s nice” when the club sign new players.

“More competition drives you on to make sure you are the best, to work as hard as you possibly can in training and take your opportunity in games,” Elliott explained.

“Whoever comes in they will have unbelievable talent, because it is a big club and it’s always going to be hard.

“But you need to reflect on the situation, stay level-headed and wait for your opportunity, which is what I’ll be doing, and I’ll be working as hard as I possibly can to show the manager and coaching staff I can play.”

Elliott also added that he would like to be able to “help the new lads out” if they need it because “it’s nice for them to know they have people around to look after them.”

He continued: “It’s more competition but it’s good for everyone. Whatever happens, happens and I’ll make sure I work extra hard to prove myself.”

A player close to Elliott, Curtis Jones has started each of those in the Reds’ midfield after a frustrating spell out through injury.

Despite not starting regularly at the moment, Elliott is positive about his situation and used Jones’ revival as an example.

“I have to take a step back and look at the situation and the lads are performing unbelievably well,” Elliott explained.

“A prime example is Curtis who has been out for a while, come back in and been exceptional.

“Lads are getting their opportunities and taking them, but I can’t be downhearted or annoyed with myself or anyone else.

“I just have to make sure I am here for the team, go out and put in a good performance.”

After being part of the team that raced into a 3-0 lead against Tottenham in the first half on Sunday, Elliott will hope to maintain his place as Fulham visit Anfield on Wednesday.