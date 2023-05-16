After Curtis Jones put in a player-of-the-match performance against Leicester, Jurgen Klopp named two key areas where he has improved.

Two first-half goals from Jones, complimented by a stunning strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold, meant a demonstration of Scouse power saw Liverpool to their seventh consecutive win in the Premier League.

After an injury-stricken year, Jones has become a firm fixture in Klopp’s team across the recent winning run.

Liverpool’s manager highlighted just how much the midfielder has improved, saying: “I think where he improved the most is counter-pressing, it’s exceptional, and speed of play.

“Like, he doesn’t keep the ball that long anymore. He does that and has to do in moments, but is much quicker in decision-making and stuff like this.”

Jones has now netted three times in his last four matches and demonstrated his ability in front of goal, against Leicester.

“He is a good finisher, we saw now a couple of times. Both goals looked were absolutely exceptional,” Klopp said.

“He is in a good moment, really cool.”

When he first broke into the first team four years ago, it looked like Jones would be a regular scorer, but he has since moved into a deeper position on the pitch.

Klopp reminded us, though, not to forget his performances in recent years and explained why he has taken time to regain his form.

The manager added: “We should not forget he is still a young boy and, one or two years ago, he played super games for us as well.

“Then he had a difficult spell with injuries, that’s true. Strange injuries, a finger in the eye and stuff like this which put him really out for a while but this year was especially bad.

“But, he could watch a lot of football, he could understand the game better and it looks really like that.”

With Liverpool in the market for more midfielders this summer, they will have some job on their hands to displace Jones if he starts next season in similar fashion.