There is no secret what will dominate discussion as Jurgen Klopp previews the visit of Fulham, with the manager in the spotlight after Sunday’s game.

Klopp will answer questions from journalists at the Reds’ AXA Training Centre at 1.30pm (BST), you can follow and watch it in full here on This Is Anfield.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.