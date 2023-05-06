Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League as the Reds aim for their sixth win in a row. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones; Gakpo, Salah, Jota; Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz
Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Onyeka, Henry; Mbeuma, Toney
Subs: Cox, Ajer, Roerslev, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Wissa, Schade
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments