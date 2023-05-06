Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League as the Reds aim for their sixth win in a row. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones; Gakpo, Salah, Jota; Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz

Brentford: Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Hickey, Janelt, Jensen, Onyeka, Henry; Mbeuma, Toney

Subs: Cox, Ajer, Roerslev, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Wissa, Schade

