Liverpool battled to a 1-0 win over Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday night, with Trent Alexander-Arnold again thriving in his new role.

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham

Premier League (34), Anfield

May 3, 2023

Goal: Salah pen 39′

Alisson (out of 10) – 8

As we edge towards the end of the season, Alisson has been comfortably Liverpool’s Player of the Year.

There was further evidence of this at Anfield, with the Brazilian making a great save to deny Carlos Vinicius before half-time, and an even better one from the same player after the break.

An incredible goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8 (Man of the Match)

Another game, another eye-catching performance from Trent in his new roaming midfield role.

The 24-year-old tested Bernd Leno with an early effort and also just missed the target from distance, as he oozed quality with the ball at his feet.

He also defended well at right-back, when required, and just looks a much happier footballer than he did a month or so ago.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Konate hasn’t looked completely comfortable with Trent being given license to go into midfield of late, but he was good here.

On his 50th appearance, the Frenchman made one brilliantly timed tackle inside the area that thwarted danger, and generally put his pace and power to good use.

Liverpool’s best centre-back at the moment.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Van Dijk wasn’t himself against Tottenham last weekend and this still isn’t the all-conquering colossus who was the best in the world in his position between 2018 and 2022.

He did make a key clearance early on to prevent a goal and was largely solid, in fairness, but it is easier to run off him than it once was.

Perhaps we just expect too much at times.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

Tsimikas was brought into the starting lineup at the expense of Andy Robertson, but this was a hit-and-miss outing from him.

Like his fellow left-back team-mate, he didn’t find it easy in a tweaked role, not always looking strong in a positional sense, but he made one important interception when Fulham broke away in the first half.

Fabinho – 7

Fabinho‘s form has been so much better in recent weeks and he was again good against Fulham, albeit still not at the level he was at before.

The 29-year-old kept things neat and tidy in midfield, holding possession in tight areas, and he looks so much more confident at the moment.

Jordan Henderson – 6

Henderson’s performances have been forgettable all season, but he did fairly well overall in Liverpool’s midfield.

The skipper was industrious and helped create space for Trent in midfield, but a lack of technical quality was on show, as shown with one horrid skied effort just before half-time.

Fired just wide from 25 yards and linked well with Mohamed Salah a few times.

Curtis Jones – 7

Jones has looked a different player of late, benefiting from getting a run in the team, and he caught the eye again on Wednesday evening.

The youngster once again did his best Gini Wijnaldum impression, shielding the ball, linking with team-mates and generally being a key cog in the machine.

On this evidence, he will be a handy squad player next season – maybe some have written him off too quickly.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Remember when Salah was apparently having a ‘bad’ season?

He may not have been consistently at his very best, but it’s now 29 goals for the campaign and he is the first Reds player to score 18-plus league goals in six different seasons since the club were last promoted in 1962.

Salah was always a threat, missing from a tight angle after some superb footwork, and he fired home a penalty to open the scoring.

A bit sloppy in possession, but we’ll let him off.

Luis Diaz – 6

Diaz’s goal last weekend was a lovely moment after such a long time out injured, but this was a quieter display against the Cottagers.

The Colombian was a lively presence to begin with, seeing one shot deflected just wide, and his unpredictability made him a problem for defenders.

Faded a little as the minutes passed, though, which is only natural.

Darwin Nunez – 5

Nunez returned to the team in place of Cody Gakpo, but he was generally disappointing and didn’t take his opportunity.

Granted, he won the penalty that Salah converted, but his touch and decision-making were poor and he just didn’t impact proceedings.

On current form, he doesn’t merit a place in Liverpool’s strongest XI.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 65′) – 7 – Lovely to watch again, produced one great run.

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 65′) – 6 – Looked eager to make a point, without necessarily doing a huge amount.

Harvey Elliott (on for Nunez, 83′) – 6 – Unable to really have an impact, but worked hard.

Diogo Jota (on for Salah, 83′) – 6 – Not really noticeable, but did nothing wrong.

James Milner (on for Jones, 83′) – 6 – Same as Jota.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp – 7

Klopp has been in the headlines after his touchline antics over the weekend, so he will have been happy to focus on football again.

The Liverpool boss deserves great credit for improving his side’s fortunes in the past month or so, with five Premier League wins in a row now recorded.

While was far from an Anfield classic, it was a solid victory that was needed after the defensive capitulation against Spurs.