LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara reacts as Leicester City score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans question whether time to “move Thiago on” after latest injury

There was a sense of inevitability with the news that Thiago was ruled out for the remainder of the season, and that feeling led to plenty of chatter among fans.

Since joining the club in 2020, Thiago has played 97 of a possible 163 games – with injuries continuing to plague his career.

The 32-year-old missed the win against Tottenham and after online murmurings that his season was over, reports broke on Tuesday night confirming the news.

Thiago requires minor surgery for a hip injury that kept him out of the side for 10 games earlier this season, meaning he will have missed 21 matches this season due to injury.

His contract expires next year and when you consider his age and injury record, it is hard to justify a new deal despite his obvious talent and ability on the pitch.

Liverpool have carried too many players with similar fitness woes and with a new chapter on the horizon for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds, it got fans thinking about Thiago‘s future:

There can be no questioning Thiago‘s quality, it is just that Liverpool have not consistently been able to call upon it since he made the move from Bayern Munich.

His injury record is not new, sadly, he has been hampered by it for quite some time and Liverpool have some thinking to do about their No. 6.

A midfield overhaul is around the corner, with at least three new players needing to be injected into the squad, and the club can attempt to get something for Thiago now or let him go for free next summer.

Which side of the fence do you sit on? Let us know in the comments.

