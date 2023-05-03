There was a sense of inevitability with the news that Thiago was ruled out for the remainder of the season, and that feeling led to plenty of chatter among fans.

Since joining the club in 2020, Thiago has played 97 of a possible 163 games – with injuries continuing to plague his career.

The 32-year-old missed the win against Tottenham and after online murmurings that his season was over, reports broke on Tuesday night confirming the news.

Thiago requires minor surgery for a hip injury that kept him out of the side for 10 games earlier this season, meaning he will have missed 21 matches this season due to injury.

His contract expires next year and when you consider his age and injury record, it is hard to justify a new deal despite his obvious talent and ability on the pitch.

Liverpool have carried too many players with similar fitness woes and with a new chapter on the horizon for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds, it got fans thinking about Thiago‘s future:

It’s been a joy to watch Thiago at times but on reflection we’d have been better off giving Gini that extension. We basically went into this season gambling on his fitness. A bit like Wayne Rooney expecting a hair transplant to take. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) May 2, 2023

I wouldn't sell Thiago because he's an amazing footballer when fit. But then again, he is always bloody injured, so if he goes, I get it. It's a move that was a risk from the off, given his record, and has largely played out as I expected. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 2, 2023

Cash in on Thiago. He'll no doubt spend the final 12 months of his contract unavailable. Far too injury prone on massive wages not contributing anywhere near enough. World class player but he's done. Get something for him this summer in my opinion. Had enough of sick notes. — D ? (@decayingcactus) May 3, 2023

He's an incredible player, easily the best midfielder at the club. But he can't stay fit. In part because of what we've asked him to be. Selling him means having to bring in 4 midfielders, but maybe it would be for the best. https://t.co/PmMx3dJKzs — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) May 2, 2023

Basically, you can't have someone on £200k/week who isn't available for 50% of those weeks. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 3, 2023

Time to move him on I'm afraid. Can't be holding on to players like this anymore. Been stung way too often. Absolutely love the chap but he needs the chop https://t.co/BsiVPibnYF — Jamie The Irish Red YNWA ?? (@JamieIrishRed) May 2, 2023

£20-25m was a low price to pay for Thiago Alcantara. Especially for the quality he had shown the previous season (s) and amortization of ~£5m/year. However, he’s missed 60 matches due to injuries to date. And that’s before missing the rest of the season now with a hip injury. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) May 2, 2023

I love Thiago but I am not sure anymore of an extension talk this summer. Should make that assessment end of next season on how fit he stays with more rotation with expected midfield addition. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) May 2, 2023

Gini Wijnaldum made 33.9 appearances for every game he missed through injury at Liverpool. Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago are all in the 1.4 to 1.7 appearances per game missed range. Quite the difference. https://t.co/xRsfNSZljW — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) May 2, 2023

Icl idk how you can have a go at Thiago for this the guys 32 already having consistent injury issues his whole career and we rinsed him like a bar of soap when fit and had him playing like Mascherano — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) May 2, 2023

With Thiago out for the rest of the season I think the decision has to be made to move him in. As brilliant as he is he just doesn’t get on the pitch often enough. Great player but injury prone. — Skippy Johnston ? (@LukeAFoley) May 2, 2023

We’ll look back on Thiago’s Liverpool career in a few years like we did with the likes of Riedle, Litmanen, Morientes and Maxi Rodriguez. Class acts who you wish we’d signed a bit younger. Injuries have dogged him, sadly. — Peter Simpson (@PeterSimmoYNWA) May 3, 2023

There can be no questioning Thiago‘s quality, it is just that Liverpool have not consistently been able to call upon it since he made the move from Bayern Munich.

His injury record is not new, sadly, he has been hampered by it for quite some time and Liverpool have some thinking to do about their No. 6.

A midfield overhaul is around the corner, with at least three new players needing to be injected into the squad, and the club can attempt to get something for Thiago now or let him go for free next summer.

Which side of the fence do you sit on? Let us know in the comments.