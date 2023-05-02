Thiago will play no part in the remainder of Liverpool’s season, with the Spanish midfielder undergoing surgery to correct an ongoing hip problem.

Into his third campaign at Anfield now, Thiago has continually struggled with fitness problems, and this time out will end with his lowest tally of appearances.

The 32-year-old has featured just 28 times for the Reds this season, and despite being available for the last four games prior to Sunday’s 4-3 win over Tottenham, he went unused in all of them.

Thiago was not part of the squad to take on Spurs at the weekend, and now widespread reports have confirmed that he will undergo surgery.

GOAL‘s Neil Jones reports that it is a “minor procedure” but, with only five games left to play, it will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The hip flexor injury is described as a “long-standing one,” having also kept him out for stages earlier in the campaign.

Football Insider‘s David Lynch and the Times‘ Paul Joyce are among those to also carry the story, with the latter adding a timely reminder of Liverpool’s transfer plans.

Joyce explains that Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is “high on the list of targets,” with it widely expected that at least two are brought in this summer.

Thiago is heading into the final year of his contract on Merseyside and it is difficult to argue that the No. 6 should be rewarded with an extension.

While a sublime footballer who is able to set the tempo in midfield with ease, his ailing fitness and the fact he will be 33 before his terms are up suggest his lofty wage would be better used elsewhere.