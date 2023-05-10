Liverpool could have some prominent shirt numbers opening up for new signings this summer, with four of the traditional one to 11 available.

The Reds are expected to make big changes in the upcoming transfer window – not least as six senior players are set to depart on the expiry of their contracts.

As it stands, Roberto Firmino (No. 9), James Milner (No. 7), Naby Keita (No. 8), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (No. 15), Adrian (No. 13) and loanee Arthur (No. 29) will leave on July 1.

Meanwhile, further departures could follow if players seek moves elsewhere, with Jurgen Klopp likely to bring in two or three midfielders along with potential additions in the goalkeeper and defensive ranks.

So which shirt numbers are available as of this summer?

Most attractive could be the numbers 7, 8 and 9 vacated by Milner, Keita and Firmino respectively.

They are all iconic shirts in the history of Liverpool, with a weight of expectation on whoever takes them in the near future – as Keita found out, struggling as heir to Steven Gerrard’s No. 8.

The 10 shirt remains vacant following Sadio Mane‘s switch to Bayern Munich last summer, while 12, 13, 15 and 16 are also either available or soon to be available.

Other numbers available to new signings include 24, 25, 29, 30 and 31.

There is a chance that those already in the squad change numbers ahead of the new campaign, with it likely that Darwin Nunez has set his sights on the No. 9 and perhaps Luis Diaz the No. 7.

Alexis Mac Allister currently wears the No. 10 at Brighton, while another target, Mason Mount, may look to take up the No. 8 if he were to join.

Liverpool squad numbers for next season so far

1. Alisson

2. Joe Gomez

3. Fabinho

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

6. Thiago

7. N/A

8. N/A

9. N/A

10. N/A

11. Mohamed Salah

12. N/A

13. N/A

14. Jordan Henderson

15. N/A

16. N/A

17. Curtis Jones

18. Cody Gakpo

19. Harvey Elliott

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Calvin Ramsay

23. Luis Diaz

24. N/A

25. N/A

26. Andy Robertson

27. Darwin Nunez

28. Fabio Carvalho

29. N/A

30. N/A

31. N/A

32. Joel Matip

42. Bobby Clark

43. Stefan Bajcetic

46. Rhys Williams

47. Nat Phillips

50. Ben Doak

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

63. Owen Beck

65. Leighton Clarkson

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

72. Sepp van den Berg

78. Jarell Quansah

80. Tyler Morton

84. Conor Bradley

88. Luke Chambers

89. Billy Koumetio

94. Melkamu Frauendorf

95. Harvey Davies

97. Marcelo Pitaluga