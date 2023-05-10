★ PREMIUM
Liverpool FC shirt numbers that will be available to new signings this summer

Liverpool could have some prominent shirt numbers opening up for new signings this summer, with four of the traditional one to 11 available.

The Reds are expected to make big changes in the upcoming transfer window – not least as six senior players are set to depart on the expiry of their contracts.

As it stands, Roberto Firmino (No. 9), James Milner (No. 7), Naby Keita (No. 8), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (No. 15), Adrian (No. 13) and loanee Arthur (No. 29) will leave on July 1.

Meanwhile, further departures could follow if players seek moves elsewhere, with Jurgen Klopp likely to bring in two or three midfielders along with potential additions in the goalkeeper and defensive ranks.

So which shirt numbers are available as of this summer?

Most attractive could be the numbers 7, 8 and 9 vacated by Milner, Keita and Firmino respectively.

They are all iconic shirts in the history of Liverpool, with a weight of expectation on whoever takes them in the near future – as Keita found out, struggling as heir to Steven Gerrard’s No. 8.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 10 shirt remains vacant following Sadio Mane‘s switch to Bayern Munich last summer, while 12, 13, 15 and 16 are also either available or soon to be available.

Other numbers available to new signings include 24, 25, 29, 30 and 31.

There is a chance that those already in the squad change numbers ahead of the new campaign, with it likely that Darwin Nunez has set his sights on the No. 9 and perhaps Luis Diaz the No. 7.

Alexis Mac Allister currently wears the No. 10 at Brighton, while another target, Mason Mount, may look to take up the No. 8 if he were to join.

Liverpool squad numbers for next season so far

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: A general view inside the Liverpool dressing room prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

1. Alisson
2. Joe Gomez
3. Fabinho
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
6. Thiago
7. N/A
8. N/A
9. N/A
10. N/A
11. Mohamed Salah
12. N/A
13. N/A
14. Jordan Henderson
15. N/A
16. N/A
17. Curtis Jones
18. Cody Gakpo
19. Harvey Elliott
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
22. Calvin Ramsay
23. Luis Diaz
24. N/A
25. N/A
26. Andy Robertson
27. Darwin Nunez
28. Fabio Carvalho
29. N/A
30. N/A
31. N/A
32. Joel Matip
42. Bobby Clark
43. Stefan Bajcetic
46. Rhys Williams
47. Nat Phillips
50. Ben Doak
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
63. Owen Beck
65. Leighton Clarkson
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
72. Sepp van den Berg
78. Jarell Quansah
80. Tyler Morton
84. Conor Bradley
88. Luke Chambers
89. Billy Koumetio
94. Melkamu Frauendorf
95. Harvey Davies
97. Marcelo Pitaluga

