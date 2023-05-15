Liverpool to lose another key staff member this summer

Liverpool are to lose another key member of their backroom staff, with the club’s director of loan management, David Woodfine, set to leave this summer.

While finding a new loan manager isn’t necessarily at the top of supporters’ worries, it is a more influential position than some fans perhaps realise.

Woodfine, who is set to leave this summer, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, currently inhabits the role previously held by sporting director Julian Ward.

Ward, who will also depart in the off-season along with director of research Dr Ian Graham, has worked closely with Woodfine in recent years.

The director of loan management even played a big role in Liverpool securing a move for Luis Diaz ahead of Tottenham.

Ornstein said: “He [Woodfine] flew to Argentina with then-club doctor Jim Moxon after Colombia let the player undergo a medical while on international duty.”

His work managing Liverpool’s loanees can’t be underestimated, either.

Finding the right club for each player is essential for their development, whether that leads to the first team or to be sold for a good price – Neco Williams‘ spell at Fulham, which led to a £17 million transfer to Nottingham Forest, is one good example.

Woodfine joined Liverpool from West Ham in 2014, where he worked as head of performance analysis.

After moving to Anfield, he initially took the role of scouting and recruitment coordinator before working his way up to his current position, in charge of loan management.

With regard to potential replacements, Liverpool could look to promote from within, just like they did with the sporting director job.

Neil Jones of GOAL reports that the head of academy recruitment, Matt Newberry, is “to take over duties for summer transfer window” with “a permanent successor likely to be appointed after the summer transfer window is concluded.”

Meanwhile, the sporting director’s also position needs to be filled in the summer, with the most likely candidate appearing to be German executive Jorg Schmadtke.

However, there have been contrasting reports as to what capacity he would join the club in.