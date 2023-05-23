Jorg Schmadtke is close to joining Liverpool in the role of transfer consultant, with claims he will be “mainly focused on the German market.”

Since links with Schmadtke first emerged earlier this month, there has been confusion over his potential role at Anfield, as well as the details of his contract.

This week, claims from the Mail‘s Dominic King – that the ex-Wolfsburg sporting director would sign a three-year deal – were conflicted by a variety of sources on Merseyside and in Germany.

Now, further reports in Germany claim that not only will Schmadtke just arrive on a short-term basis, but he will, at least initially, not be in the formal role of sporting director.

Instead, the 59-year-old is described by WAZ as a “transfer consultant” who will have “all the powers.”

He will work within Liverpool’s current structure, alongside Jurgen Klopp, club figureheads Mike Gordon and Billy Hogan, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter.

WAZ claim Schmadtke has agreed terms with the club and will arrive in the city later this week ahead of an official confirmation.

His job will begin on June 1 and last for an initial three months, during which Liverpool will continue the process of identifying a long-term sporting director.

According to reports in England, the two parties could then agree to make their association permanent, though the suggestion is that this is not certain.

Interestingly, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has labelled Schmadtke as “transfer boss,” with this unlikely to be a case of miscommunication given the role of sporting director is prominent in Germany.

Plettenberg adds that the former goalkeeper will be “mainly focused on the German market,” which skews with wider reports on Liverpool’s plans for the summer.

The pursuit of Jude Bellingham of Dortmund has been halted, with the club instead believed to be targeting Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount as their primary midfield targets.

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch has been reliably linked, but few other known targets so far – either in defence or midfield – play their football in Germany.

If an official announcement is made on Schmadtke’s appointment – and that is not guaranteed – Liverpool are likely to offer clarity over his job title.