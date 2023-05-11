The agent of Liverpool target Manuel Ugarte is “sure he’ll leave” Sporting CP this summer, believing “the situation will be resolved” this month.

Uruguay defensive midfielder Ugarte has emerged as a possible target for Liverpool in recent weeks, with a €60 million release clause in his contract.

The initial reports came from reliable journalist Bruno Andrade for CNN Portugal, with this then picked up newspaper O Jogo and later Record.

Sources in Uruguay have corroborated this information, while scouts were claimed to have watched both Ugarte and centre-back Goncalo Inacio in a recent 2-1 win over Famalicao.

This week, Record claimed Liverpool were the “strongest candidates” for a deal for the 22-year-old, having made contact with the player’s representatives.

Ahead of a meeting with Sporting CP this week, Ugarte’s agent, Jorge Chijane, told O Jogo that he is confident his client will move this summer, though Liverpool are “not the only club” interested.

“It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave,” Chijane said.

When asked about interest from Anfield, he replied: “Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not only one club, there are others.

“There is a lot of talk, but I am still not sure about the club. There are many options on the table.”

Interestingly, Chijane then claimed that “in 15 days the situation will be resolved,” with a decision therefore expected before the end of the month.

This would certainly work in Liverpool’s favour, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bring in reinforcements as soon as possible.

On Wednesday evening, Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo of TyC Sports claimed the club are “advancing more and more” in their pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister, with a decision also expected upon the conclusion of Brighton‘s season.

Mac Allister is represented by his father, Carlos, with a proposal from Liverpool “already under analysis.”

There is a chance, then, that both Mac Allister and Ugarte could be brought in over a month before the start of pre-season on July 8.

Liverpool have a strong relationship with Ugarte’s representatives, with Chijane working alongside Jorge Mendes, whose Gestifute agency also represents Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

O Jogo add that Ugarte is already scheduled to fly to England following a meeting between Sporting CP and his agents.

The Reds are “positioned to welcome him,” though it should be noted that the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest.