As well as reaction to Liverpool’s win over Fulham, there were a couple of big transfer developments on Thursday.

Milner to leave & “details” presented to Mac Allister

After eight years on Merseyside, James Milner is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

A host of reliable reporters reported the news, including Neil Jones, who writes for GOAL.

Jones said: “It is understood that while Jurgen Klopp was keen to keep him at Anfield for another season, there were no formal talks between Milner and club officials, with Brighton making a convincing pitch to the veteran.”

The journalist added that Liverpool “recently asked Milner to reconsider his decision to leave, but the deal with Brighton is now virtually complete.”

Any deal between the clubs could act as a softener for Liverpool to sign Alexis Mac Allister.

Earlier this week, the Times’ Paul Joyce reported that he was “high on” Liverpool’s list.

Now, more reports have added to the notion that the Argentine will move to Anfield in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano writing in the Guardian that Liverpool have presented “details of their financial proposal and project.”

Meanwhile, the Mail‘s Jack Gaughan and Dominic Hogan reported: “Sources at the Amex Stadium claimed that the squad have openly discussed the prospect of Mac Allister sealing a switch to Liverpool in the coming months.”

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reports the contract would be until 2028 but the “Argentina international is to wait until the end of the Premier League season then decide his future.”

3 things today

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that “a challenge” system would be “the solution” to some of VAR’s problems, while speaking to Kicker

Joao Palhinha has been praised by Klopp and described as Fulham‘s “connector.” The Mail previously reported Liverpool have “serious interest” in Palhinha, so it’s interesting that Klopp mentioned him by name

Luke Chambers has signed a new contract to extend his spell at Liverpool. The 18-year-old should be given a chance to impress in pre-season

Latest Liverpool FC news

Former Red, Xabi Alonso is a “target” for the Tottenham manager’s position, according to Sky Sports. He’s only been at Bayer Leverkusen for seven months!

Speaking to Fulham’s official website, Tom Cairney said referee Stuart Attwell told a teammate “it wasn’t a penalty,” when talking about Issa Diop’s foul on Darwin Nunez before the break

Jordan Henderson has put Liverpool’s upturn in form down to “a number of reasons”, including “a few tweaks” tactically, while speaking to LFC TV

Latest chat from elsewhere

Liverpool legend Sammy Lee is unable to resume his position as Sam Allardyce’s assistant at Leeds due to jury duty – we want to see Sammy back!

Real Madrid are in “advanced talks” to sign Jude Bellingham, reports Guillem Balague for BBC Sport – no jealousy here, definitely not

Speaking on Kammy & Ben’s Proper Football podcast, Dean Ashton has said the ex-Liverpool man, Javier Mascherano, was deemed “useless” by a teammate when he joined West Ham – we doubt the culprit will ever reveal himself!

Clip of the day

Make sure you check out this piece of skill from Trent Alexander-Arnold against Fulham.

Match of the night is Brighton vs. Man United.

A draw is most likely the best result for Liverpool, with both teams able to finish on more points than the Reds.

If fifth place is your priority though, a Man United win would be more beneficial.

The match kicks off at 8pm (BST) and is on Sky Sports Premier League.