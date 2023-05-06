Mohamed Salah equalled Steven Gerrard’s all-time Liverpool goal tally with his strike against Brentford, moving him joint-fifth in the club’s charts.

There can be no stopping the Egyptian’s charge up the club’s all-time goalscorers list, with Salah now having moved into joint-fifth position with 186 goals.

It was only a number of weeks ago that he toppled Robbie Fowler in the charts and now he has all but claimed Gerrard too, having scored 186 times in 302 appearances.

It is another milestone occasion for Salah, with only four players in Liverpool’s 131-year history having accumulated more goals in their time at Anfield.

Gerrard sat comfortably in his position in the charts since 2015, but his residency in the top five had been under threat throughout the season thanks to another consistent run by Salah.

The 30-year-old has accumulated his 186 strikes in 408 fewer games than the former Liverpool captain thanks to an incredible strike ratio of 1.63 games per goal.

Salah has scored 30 times this season in 48 appearances – it is the fourth time in six seasons that he has scored 30 or more goals in a single campaign.

Talk about world-class levels of consistency.

Liverpool’s No. 11 is no stranger to breaking records. This season alone he became the player with the most left-footed goals in Premier League history and the club’s leading goalscorer in the competition.

And on Saturday, his strike was his 100th at Anfield and also his ninth in succession on home soil – the first player to achieve the feat.

But having now caught up with Gerrard, Salah will need to score more than 43 goals to leapfrog the legendary Billy Liddell (228 goals) and move up another spot in Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorers list.

You cannot put it past him!