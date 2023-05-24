The Premier League have now confirmed the dates for next season’s transfer windows, with clubs able to officially sign players from June 14.

The summer transfer window will open on June 14 and will remain open for just over 11 weeks, closing at 11pm BST on September 1.

Clubs are already busy conducting deals ahead of the window, including Liverpool holding talks to sign Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister, but the formalities cannot be completed until mid-June.

The Premier League confirmed their transfer dates for the 2023/24 campaign on Wednesday, with the summer window open for over two weeks after fixtures begin.

Next season kicks off on the weekend of August 12/13, with it possible that the first fixture is held on Friday, August 11.

Fixtures for the new campaign will be released at 9am BST on June 15.

Meanwhile, the winter transfer window runs, as expected, from January 1 to 11pm BST on February 1, allowing clubs a full month for mid-season deals.

Liverpool were busy beyond the start of the current season, with a temporary deal for Arthur confirmed on deadline day along with late loans for six players including Sepp van den Berg.

The £37 million signing of Cody Gakpo was also completed in January, but Jurgen Klopp is hoping to get the club’s business done as early as possible this time out.

Beyond a possible deal for Mac Allister, Liverpool are hoping to bring in two more midfielders with Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch the most prominent targets.

An addition to the defensive ranks is also expected, while any further changes could be dictated by players requesting moves elsewhere – for example, if Caoimhin Kelleher asks to move on.