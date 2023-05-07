The reports linking Liverpool with Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister have recently intensified, but one reporter has looked to douse the fire with “no contact” claims.

The World Cup winner has been in the spotlight in the last few weeks as clubs circle the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been at the forefront of those links and the reliable Paul Joyce, of the Times, is only one of a host of outlets to report the Reds’ pursuit.

The Mail, Guardian, Telegraph and Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy have all noted Liverpool’s interest and the “positive pitching” to the player’s representatives.

Amid these links, however, the Athletic’s Brighton reporter, Andy Naylor, took to Twitter to say “ignore the noise/reports” relating to Mac Allister and Liverpool.

“As things stand, there has been no contact between the clubs,” he continued, before adding “Brighton aren’t expecting any.”

It is at odds with the abovementioned reports, which firmly have Liverpool as the “front-runners” for Mac Allister’s signature.

Naylor previously claimed “nothing” had been agreed with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella before 24 hours later reporting a deal was “on the brink of completion,” showing it is not all black and white.

As recently as Friday, a reliable source of information for Argentine players, journalist German Garcia Grova, stated Liverpool were in the “advanced” stages of their talks with the 24-year-old.

I'm referring to suggestions that a fee has been agreed. Transfer speculation is always fluid.

I can't predict what will happen in the future. When/if Liverpool or anyone else turn interest into a bid.

I can report, via reliable sources, what the situation is at a given moment. https://t.co/fzLSP2uyXw — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) May 7, 2023

Brighton are said to “want more than £70 million” for their World Cup winner, as per Reddy, although you would expect Liverpool to aim below that.

As you can see, there is considerable noise heading in only one direction with the pursuit of Mac Allister, but Naylor is clearly on the other side of it.

Attempts to clarify the position saw Naylor state that he was “referring to suggestions that a fee has been agreed” and he “can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

That is some quick backtracking already. We know the midfielder is a target, now we wait for Liverpool’s move as they seek to get their business done early.