Liverpool’s links to Alexis Mac Allister are gathering pace as another journalist indicates that the club are progressing towards a summer move for the midfielder.

Mac Allister has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent weeks, with the World Cup winner looking increasingly likely to leave Brighton this summer.

Paul Joyce of the Times was one of a number of journalists to report earlier this week that the club have intensified their pursuit of Mac Allister.

Now it appears that Liverpool have stepped up their attempts to bolster their midfield this summer even further if the latest reports are to be believed.

?#Liverpool avanza en la contratación de Alexis Mac Allister . ??Ultiman detalles en contrato hasta Junio de 2028. ??El campeón del mundo con ?? le comunicó a #Brighton su deseo de emigrar en éste Mercado de pases. pic.twitter.com/M0AXcotoL1 — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) May 4, 2023

A reliable source of information for Argentine players, journalist German Garcia Grova, has said that the Reds are in the “advanced” stages of talks to sign the 24-year-old, claiming that the potential deal would keep him at the club until 2028.

Grova tweeted on Friday evening that Mac Allister has “communicated” to Brighton that he wishes to make a move this summer.

The reports come after the player’s father and agent revealed last month that the Argentinian is “most likely” to leave Brighton in the upcoming transfer window.

Mac Allister has already won the hearts of Liverpool supporters having converted a 99th-minute spot kick against Man United to give his Brighton side all three points earlier this week.

Along with inflicting pain on a bitter rival, the result also kept Liverpool’s faint hopes of Champions League football alive by holding back the current holders of fourth spot.

While no deal has yet been agreed, it looks increasingly likely that Mac Allister could become part of a summer rebuild of the Reds’ midfield.

Fans will be hoping to see at least three players added ahead of next season after the club’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham was reportedly dropped in April.