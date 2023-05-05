★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
DOHA, QATAR - Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Liverpool fans gush over “composed” Alexis Mac Allister as transfer links intensify

Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister continued to hit the headlines on Thursday after his strike inflicted a defeat on Man United and transfer links to Liverpool intensified.

This transfer story has quickly snowballed for the Reds, with various reporters now readily linking the club with making a move.

The ever-reliable Paul Joyce of the Times reported Mac Allister as a player that was “high on the list” of transfer targets, while both the Guardian and the Mail have stated the Reds have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit.

David Lynch, of Football Insider, has since reported that Liverpool “have already made behind-the-scenes move” to secure the Brighton midfielder as they look to stave off any competition.

And the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath is another to strongly link Jurgen Klopp with Mac Allister, who has kept faint top-four hopes alive for Liverpool after his match-winning penalty on Thursday.

The 24-year-old took on the pressure kick in stoppage time and confidently scored from the spot to secure a 1-0 win for Brighton, a result that now puts pressure on Man United.

The Reds would need to win their remaining four games and hope United clinch eight or less points from their remaining five to sneak into the top four.

Brighton will also need to drop points and while Reds know the likelihood of those eventualities are slim, they were content with seeing a summer target at least deliver a faint glimmer of hope.

The Argentinian was impressive on and off the ball and as transfer links intensify, Liverpool fans were impressed by what they saw on Thursday:

Mac Allister is “poised to leaveBrighton in the summer, says Joyce, who went on to state that it remains unclear if the midfielder has a “buyout clause” in his contract.

With Brighton known to be hard negotiators and Liverpool eager to get their business dealings done early this summer, they will be keen to nail down a transfer fee as they plan out their midfield overhaul.

Mason Mount and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch continue to be name-checked as the other midfield targets this summer, and do not be surprised to see Liverpool push to get their business done early.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks