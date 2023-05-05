Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister continued to hit the headlines on Thursday after his strike inflicted a defeat on Man United and transfer links to Liverpool intensified.

This transfer story has quickly snowballed for the Reds, with various reporters now readily linking the club with making a move.

The ever-reliable Paul Joyce of the Times reported Mac Allister as a player that was “high on the list” of transfer targets, while both the Guardian and the Mail have stated the Reds have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit.

David Lynch, of Football Insider, has since reported that Liverpool “have already made behind-the-scenes move” to secure the Brighton midfielder as they look to stave off any competition.

And the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath is another to strongly link Jurgen Klopp with Mac Allister, who has kept faint top-four hopes alive for Liverpool after his match-winning penalty on Thursday.

The 24-year-old took on the pressure kick in stoppage time and confidently scored from the spot to secure a 1-0 win for Brighton, a result that now puts pressure on Man United.

The Reds would need to win their remaining four games and hope United clinch eight or less points from their remaining five to sneak into the top four.

Brighton will also need to drop points and while Reds know the likelihood of those eventualities are slim, they were content with seeing a summer target at least deliver a faint glimmer of hope.

The Argentinian was impressive on and off the ball and as transfer links intensify, Liverpool fans were impressed by what they saw on Thursday:

MacAllister keeping Liverpool's top four hopes alive. What a pen! — Kevin Coleman (@kvn_clmn) May 4, 2023

Sign him instantly just for that! — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) May 4, 2023

Add another £30k a week to his wage offer @LFC I need this king at my club — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) May 4, 2023

Superb penalty under pressure from a superb player in Alexis Mac Allister. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) May 4, 2023

Liverpool fans watching Mac Allister. pic.twitter.com/MidvuYaVog — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) May 4, 2023

That penalty sums up Mac Allister. Always seems composed, never flustered. Gives you so much control in the middle, reminds me of Gundogan. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) May 4, 2023

Mac Allister is “poised to leave” Brighton in the summer, says Joyce, who went on to state that it remains unclear if the midfielder has a “buyout clause” in his contract.

With Brighton known to be hard negotiators and Liverpool eager to get their business dealings done early this summer, they will be keen to nail down a transfer fee as they plan out their midfield overhaul.

Mason Mount and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch continue to be name-checked as the other midfield targets this summer, and do not be surprised to see Liverpool push to get their business done early.