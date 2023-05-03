Liverpool’s list of possible midfield targets continues to grow by the day, but a trustworthy source has placed Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister “high on the list.”

The World Cup winner has attracted growing interest from across the Premier League following his displays for club and country.

Mac Allister’s father has already explained that a summer move is “most likely” for the 24-year-old, who will not be short on options for where he takes his next step.

And the reliable Paul Joyce has stated in the Times that Liverpool have the Brighton midfielder “high on the list of targets” as they prepare “to bolster their midfield in the summer with key signings.”

Joyce’s line about Mac Allister was delivered as part of the update on Thiago, who has been ruled out of for the rest of the season – he requires minor surgery for a persistent hip injury.

It came as another timely reminder of the issues the Reds have in midfield, with injuries and ageing players both needing to be addressed in the window.

Mac Allister is 24 and would fill the gaping hole for that age profile in Liverpool’s midfield and, as per TransferMarkt, he has missed only four games for Brighton due to injury.

Joyce is not the first reporter to link Liverpool with Mac Allister, though, as GOAL’s Neil Jones previously indicated there was “substance” to the links and the Athletic’s James Pearce described him as an “alternative target” to Jude Bellingham.

It should come as no surprise to see Liverpool circling the Argentinian, who has constantly shown off his ball-retention skills in addition to his attacking ability from a defensive midfield position.

Mac Allister’s contract at Brighton is set to expire in the summer of 2025, opening the door to work a deal, but would the Seagulls finishing above Liverpool force a change in mindset for the player?

It would certainly be an exciting addition for Jurgen Klopp, who is eager to see Liverpool conclude their transfer business as soon as possible to hit the ground running in pre-season.