After Mo Salah broke yet another record with his goal against Brentford, the attacker and his manager said he wasn’t finished yet.

With Salah’s goal against Brentford, Liverpool’s No. 11 reached another milestone, as well as surpassing a record previously held by two Liverpool greats.

His first-half winner meant Salah became the first player to score in nine consecutive games at Anfield, and he also reached the milestone of 100 Anfield goals with the strike.

The Egyptian said he isn’t finished yet, though.

“It’s something that makes me proud,” declared Salah on Sky Sports.

“I work really hard and everybody knows that, everybody sees that. I’m just motivated to keep breaking records, keep scoring goals and winning games – that’s the most important thing.

“It means a lot to me. I feel home here, I’m happy.

“Hopefully, we need to finish the season the best possible way, but as long as I’m scoring goals and we’re winning games, that’s the most important thing.”

At 30 years old, Salah is still in top physical condition and his boss, Klopp, expects him to continue in his current vein.

The German had plenty of praise for his talisman, describing him as “an all-time great” and saying he “can’t see him stopping, that’s just his nature.”

Klopp added: “The numbers are great, we all know that.

“After his career, he will be seen as an all-time great, we all know.

“Now he is in his career, some people may not appreciate him, but we do!

“In the moment, he deserves all the praise and he will get even more praise after his career.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp continued: “For us, it’s clear, he’s an all-time great.

“But, in the moment, he has to work extremely hard to help us – that’s what he’s doing.

“I know he’s proud of what he achieved today. Again, 30 goals, first player who scored in nine consecutive home games, all really special. The numbers are outrageous.”

Salah’s goals haven’t been enough to put Liverpool’s destiny into their own hands when it comes to Champions League qualification.

The win over Brentford has, at least, put pressure on Brighton and Man United, though.

Despite the win, Salah didn’t get ahead of himself, saying: “I think we are more stable at the moment in the team, we need to carry on.

“I think there are three games left so we just need to carry on.

“Take it game by game and just see. We don’t need to be like overconfident.”

The Egyptian added: “I think we train really well and everybody is happy to play. We have a good group who have played together for five or six years.

“So, that’s the most important thing, that we respect each other and fight, which is what we do.”

The fight for European football continues next Monday, as Liverpool travel to relegation-threatened Leicester.