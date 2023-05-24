Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the first time since the World Cup, alongside Jordan Henderson.

The two Liverpool players will join up with the England squad after the end of the Premier League season, as the Three Lions face Malta (June 16) and North Macedonia (June 19) in their EURO 2024 qualifiers.

If they play both games, it will mean Henderson and Alexander-Arnold will have made at least 50 and 47 apperances, respectively, for club and country over the course of this season.

The weak nature of the opposition, against Malta at least, will mean that Southgate will likely not need to play his first-choice side, meaning both players could feature in that one.

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been in the squad since the World Cup, in which he played just 33 minutes before England went out to France at the quarter-final stage.

After six assists and one goal in his last nine appearances, Southgate has deemed him good enough for a recall, but he is unlikely to be his first-choice option at right-back.

In recent times, Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier have all been picked ahead of him – the former will miss these matches through injury.

Despite his good form, Curtis Jones hasn’t been called up but will go to the under-21 EUROs later in June.

Harvey Elliott will also be in the squad for the tournament.

Elsewhere in the squad, Jude Bellingham has been selected and will hope to join up on the back of a Bundesliga title win.

If his Borussia Dortmund beat Mainz on Sunday – Klopp’s two old teams – Dortmund will be crowned champions for the first time since 2012.

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, who Liverpool have been linked to recently, is also in the squad.

England squad for Malta and North Macedonia

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Dunk, Guehi, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker

Midfielders: Henderson, Bellingham, Eze, Gallagher, Phillips, Rice

Forwards: Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka, Wilson