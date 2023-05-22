Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in bringing in a defender this summer, as well as midfield additions, with one England international linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have been linked with a fair share of centre-backs in recent weeks, including Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio, Brighton‘s on-loan Levi Colwill, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, plus Josko Gvardiol and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Klopp was asked, directly, whether he intended to bring in a new centre-back in his pre-Aston Villa press conference last week and now the reliable journalist, Paul Joyce, who asked that has followed it up by saying the manager is “interested in defensive signings.”

It’s claimed that Klopp wants defensive signings in addition to Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount in midfield.

This report arrives at the same time as it is claimed by another journalist, Simon Jones of the Mail, that Liverpool are interested in England and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

The former Chelsea defender, 22, joined Palace two years ago and has been highly impressive at the London side, earning international recognition with England and making his debut for Gareth Southgate’s side last year.

He was tipped by many to go to the World Cup but was subsequently overlooked for the likes of Harry Maguire.

Guehi is said to be wanted by Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United, with a potential £50 million price tag.

One thing that would certainly appeal is Guehi’s reliability, completing 36 Premier League games this season – in stark contrast to Liverpool’s injury-hit Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

A new centre-back would certainly make sense, especially if Matip were allowed to leave this summer.

Responding to the question on a potential defender arriving this summer, Klopp said: “We look in all departments — apart from goalkeeper, in the moment.”

The manager has insisted that recent improved form won’t change his summer plans.

“If there is a good one out there, I would not deny it,” he added. “That’s all. How I said, we have to, and we do, look in all areas of the pitch. Definitely.”

Klopp is understood to be very keen to get new signings in early this summer, well ahead of pre-season, and with the reports out of Argentina suggesting a move for Mac Allister is complete, that certainly appears to be bearing fruit.

It’s also understood that Liverpool are seeking Premier League-proven players this summer, which Guehi would fit into, while also being young enough to establish himself as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk eventually.

And while the report regarding Guehi suggests Liverpool may not be able to afford the defender due to needing midfield signings, if Mac Allister can be acquired for the reported £60 million, plus Mount for £50 million, and minus potential outgoing sales, there’s more than enough left to sign a defender.

With the departures of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the club have freed up almost £500,000 per week in wages, adding to the belief that plenty of new arrivals is possible this summer.