Details of a deal for Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool have been reported by reliable media in his native Argentina, including the fee, wages and contract length.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been the source of plenty of speculation ahead of the upcoming transfer window as Jurgen Klopp plans an overhaul of his midfield options.

Mac Allister’s current contract with the Seagulls runs until the summer of 2025, but it looks increasingly likely that he will be playing his football away from the AMEX next season.

Reports from Argentine newspaper La Nacion have indicated that the 24-year-old is set to command a fee of around £60 million and a weekly wage of £100,000 on a five-year deal.

The agreement would also include the option of a one-year extension and make Mac Allister the fourth most expensive Argentine transfer of all time.

This comes just days after TyC Sports reported that a deal to bring the World Cup winner to Anfield was “already complete.”

Mac Allister’s agent and father has claimed last month that the midfielder is “most likely” to leave Brighton this summer, with Liverpool’s interest becoming increasingly apparent in subsequent reports.

Chelsea were also said to be among a number of clubs interested in a move for the midfielder, with the Reds look likely to beat a number of their Premier League rivals to his signing.

Liverpool look certain to bring several high-profile midfielders to the club this summer after the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were confirmed last week.

There are also question marks over the fitness and age of a number of the midfielders that will remain at the club next season.

At present, Liverpool’s midfield options consist of Jordan Henderson (32), Thiago (32), Fabinho (29), Curtis Jones (22), Harvey Elliott (20) and Stefan Bajcetic (18) – showing a complete lack of players in their prime years.

Mac Allister looks to be a major target for Klopp’s rebuild in the middle of the park, with the likes of Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Matheus Nunes among the other names linked with a switch to Anfield.

The Reds will be hoping to secure any potential new signings as soon as the season draws to a close in order to facilitate integration into the squad during pre-season.