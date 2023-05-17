Liverpool FC confirm midfield trio will leave this summer

Liverpool have confirmed that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all be released this summer, joining Roberto Firmino out.

Like Firmino, who announced his decision to depart in March, the trio are all out of contract this summer after long spells at Anfield.

It had been expected that Liverpool would part ways with the midfielders, rather than offer new deals, and this has now been confirmed.

The news comes ahead of the final home game of the season against Aston Villa this Saturday, allowing the club to prepare a public farewell.

In previous years, the likes of Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi have been afforded a guard of honour on the pitch at Anfield, and that is likely to be the case this weekend.

Milner, who is due to join Brighton when his contract expires on July 1, has been a regular in recent months, featuring in 23 of a possible 25 games since a hamstring injury in January.

Keita, meanwhile, has not been involved since a 45-minute showing against Crystal Palace in February.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s last of 13 appearances this season came off the bench against Man City on April 1.

Clubs in Germany have been touted with an interest in Keita, including former side RB Leipzig, while Newcastle, Brighton and Aston Villa are all linked with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Loanee Arthur is also due to leave Liverpool this summer, rejoining parent club Juventus, and Adrian‘s contract is also up but he could still stay.

The departures come ahead of a major revamp of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield ranks this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch all targets.

Firmino, Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain all played roles in Liverpool’s successful years under Klopp, winning seven different trophies.