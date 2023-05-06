Liverpool’s third home game in seven days sees Brentford make the trip to Anfield as the Reds look to make it six wins in a row. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

It was a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday night to continue what has been an impressive winning run for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Just four games separate Liverpool from their European fate next season and a timely upturn in form has given fans a renewed sense of energy and belief.

Up the Reds!

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 12:30pm in New York, 9:30am in Los Angeles, 2:30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 20:30pm in Dubai and 19:30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on the USA Network, Telemundo and NBC Sports in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brentford and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest league game live on the following channels worldwide:

