Liverpool are set for a staggered start to pre-season, with 15 first-team players due to report back days later than others due to internationals.

The Reds will begin pre-season training with a small squad on July 8, with the remainder of Jurgen Klopp‘s players set to return in the following days.

Much will depend on their international schedules, with national team managers naming their squads for summer friendlies, qualifiers and tournaments.

That has seen 15 senior players called up for duty, including imminent signing Alexis Mac Allister, who will complete his switch from Brighton this week.

Mac Allister is part of the Argentina squad to play Australia and Indonesia later this month, and after that he will be given further time off before joining his new team-mates.

Among those also on duty are Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (England), Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Mo Salah (Egypt), Diogo Jota (Portugal), Alisson (Brazil) and Ibrahima Konate (France).

Luis Diaz has returned to the Colombia squad for the first time since September, while Andy Robertson (Scotland), Kostas Tsimikas (Greece) and Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland) also called up.

The other two first-teamers on duty are Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, who are part of the England squad at the U21 Euros.

If England progress to the latter stages of the tournament in Romania and Georgia, Jones and Elliott could miss a large portion of pre-season, with the final held on July 8.

Also called up for the U21 Euros are Sepp van den Berg (Netherlands) and Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic).

The other Liverpool youngsters on international duty include Ben Doak (Scotland U21s), Lewis Koumas (Wales U19s) and Josh Davidson (England U18s).

Conor Bradley is expected to be named in the Northern Ireland squad to play Denmark and Kazakhstan in two qualifiers for Euro 2024.

Owen Beck and Tom Hill were both invited to a training camp with Wales under-21s earlier this summer, while Jarell Quansah was part of the England squad that reached the last 16 of the U20 World Cup.

Liverpool players on international duty this summer

Senior players: Alisson, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Henderson, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota

Youth: Jaros, Bradley, Van den Berg, Davidson, Doak, Koumas