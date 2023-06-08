Liverpool have struck early in the transfer window with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and fans are already excited about the prospect.

Thursday brought confirmation of a deal for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £35 million plus add-ons, ending weeks of speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move to Anfield.

It answers calls from supporters for midfield reinforcement, with Jurgen Klopp keen to get business done early in order to prepare for next season.

The efficiency of the process also delighted fans, with many acknowledging the speed with which the deal was completed so early in the summer.

An attractive fee

Literally my reaction to 35 million for #MacAllister ?? pic.twitter.com/kvCARR16JN — Laura Lee (@lauramillz88) June 7, 2023

£35 million for Mac Allister is actual theft — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) June 7, 2023

£35m for Alexis Mac Allister is shifty stuff. In what could end up a real bloodbath of a market for midfielders, Liverpool have scooped a bit of a bargain early doors. #LFC — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) June 7, 2023

Now the have lift off. What a player. Still can't believe the fee. Perfect fit for what we need. Let's go. #AM10 https://t.co/ThoZJRrr1T — Kev O Sullivan ???? (@kevosullivan07) June 8, 2023

Mac Allister and Thuram for less than £100mil would be us getting back to what we used to be good at. All while everyone else fights over Rice — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) May 30, 2023

£35m for Mac Allister is signing of the summer before the transfer window even opened. Daylight robbery. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 7, 2023

Considering Mac Allister 'fit' at multiple big clubs, Liverpool getting him for £35m is phenomenal business. 10/10 signing at that price. — Joe (@Blamire169) June 7, 2023

The price been quoted for MacAllister is an unbelievable bit of business from the club I think he is a fantastic player who has an eye for a pass who can get the ball up to the front three very quickly. — Hatemanutd4ever? (@hatemanutd4ever) June 6, 2023

“Fee is nothing if a player fits and performs. Of course, it still can’t be astronomical.” – Soh Wee Meng on Facebook.

??? Anything less than £50m is a bargain for a player of Alexis Mac Allister’s quality – a key target who had other options. Much more to come transfers-wise for #LFC, but a great start to the summer (I think they need at least two more midfielders & at least one new defender). — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) June 7, 2023

The right man for the job?

Mac Allister is a perfect signing, he really is. Wanted him since watching him more closely at the World Cup. Talented, versatile, intelligent, great team player, still only 24, seems very likeable. Great work by all concerned at the club. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) June 6, 2023

One of the best aspects about the #MacAllister profile is that he's missed ONE game through injury for Brighton in 4 seasons.

Ability means nothing without availability #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) June 6, 2023

Mac Allister is a fantastic start to the summer, especially for such a (relatively) low fee. Technically superb, can play multiple positions, and still has prime years ahead of him. Immediately comes in and makes the starting XI significantly better. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) June 7, 2023

I like MacAllister a great deal and think Jones is definitely double figures but if we are playing as we have been we could do with a clear attacking midfield option off the right. Neither of those two appear to be that unless the club has seen something. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) June 7, 2023

“Liverpool 2.0 starts today! Alexis is the first step towards it but of course, it’ll happen only if we get what we really need.” – Al Rodrigues on Facebook.

“If we play same formation we did for the last few games where Trent drops to dm I would play Mac allister where jones was playing.” – Aaron Edwards on Facebook.

Mac Allister is a type of midfielder I’ve been expecting for a long time, the player who can break through rival line and move the ball forward, make good assist and amazing long shots (the key to unlock every tough games). – Bennie Rednose Kopite on Facebook.

Quality signing for an bargain price. A few more of those and we are back in business. https://t.co/e9rTyP2MaT — J G (@JayG_009) June 8, 2023

Business done early

Fee for Mac Allister looks like a bargain, but more importantly, it’s getting our business done early. Get the lean in & then go get the next one, please. — what whale (@whatwhale) June 7, 2023

Mac Allister is a good signing and good value , glad we did it early , need a couple more though ! Let’s see what the summer holds but promising early start ! — Karim79LFC (@kar1m1979) June 7, 2023

And that is how you do serious business early in the summer ? https://t.co/sgim6W07sj — Liam ? ?x19 (@LiamT_LFC) June 8, 2023

Get macallister and Thuram over the line early doors then we’re cooking on gas — Jamie Ellis (@JamieEllis55) May 30, 2023

“Our new number 10! Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis!

Let’s not rest on our laurels. Let’s get our and sign two more midfielders.” – Yahaya Shuaibu Wayas on Facebook.

Alexis Mac Allister will prove to be a very smart signing. Good to see us getting our business done early. I hope that continues. #LFC — Dan Roach (@DanielRoachLFC) June 7, 2023

Don't underestimate the knock on effect signing a World Cup winner in Mac Allister has on confidence of other targets to join the club this summer, setting the tone hard and early, well in Liverpool. — Josh (@JoshLFC1909) June 5, 2023

The AI song is catching on!

HAHAHA they used the song?? https://t.co/5LdzncKIYB — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) June 8, 2023

idc that the Alexis song is by an AI. It's catchy as hell, well written and I like it. Hope fans aren't too snobbish about it's origins and it sticks. We're a club with a history filled with firsts (from first singing songs during matches to first to put sponsorship on kits etc.) — Red (@TaintlessRed) June 8, 2023

JURGEN SAID IVE SEEN YA WINNING WITH ARGENTINA https://t.co/oCl2EQ1e1N — ????? (@_paultommo) June 8, 2023

Oh and we loved your AI song — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) June 8, 2023

Just as I got that tune out my head, its back… thanks @LFC ? — Dom (@DomTREP) June 8, 2023

The signing of Mac Allister is an excellent start to the transfer window for the Reds, but there will undoubtedly be more to follow in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of midfielders as Klopp plans a summer overhaul of his first-team options, with reported interest in the likes of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone emerging most recently.

With the market remaining open until September 1, the Reds have left themselves with plenty of time to secure more signatures to fuel a push for major honours in 2023/24.

It has been an exciting start to the summer for fans and there is hopefully more to come!