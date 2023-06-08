★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Alexis Mac Allister signing for Liverpool Football Club at AXA Training Centre on June 08, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

£35 million “bargain” as Liverpool “set the tone early” with Alexis Mac Allister signing

Liverpool have struck early in the transfer window with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and fans are already excited about the prospect.

Thursday brought confirmation of a deal for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £35 million plus add-ons, ending weeks of speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move to Anfield.

It answers calls from supporters for midfield reinforcement, with Jurgen Klopp keen to get business done early in order to prepare for next season.

The efficiency of the process also delighted fans, with many acknowledging the speed with which the deal was completed so early in the summer.

 

An attractive fee

“Fee is nothing if a player fits and performs. Of course, it still can’t be astronomical.” – Soh Wee Meng on Facebook.

 

The right man for the job?

“Liverpool 2.0 starts today! Alexis is the first step towards it but of course, it’ll happen only if we get what we really need.” – Al Rodrigues on Facebook.

“If we play same formation we did for the last few games where Trent drops to dm I would play Mac allister where jones was playing.” – Aaron Edwards on Facebook.

Mac Allister is a type of midfielder I’ve been expecting for a long time, the player who can break through rival line and move the ball forward, make good assist and amazing long shots (the key to unlock every tough games). – Bennie Rednose Kopite on Facebook.

 

Business done early

“Our new number 10! Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis!
Let’s not rest on our laurels. Let’s get our and sign two more midfielders.” – Yahaya Shuaibu Wayas on Facebook.

 

The AI song is catching on!

The signing of Mac Allister is an excellent start to the transfer window for the Reds, but there will undoubtedly be more to follow in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of midfielders as Klopp plans a summer overhaul of his first-team options, with reported interest in the likes of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone emerging most recently.

With the market remaining open until September 1, the Reds have left themselves with plenty of time to secure more signatures to fuel a push for major honours in 2023/24.

It has been an exciting start to the summer for fans and there is hopefully more to come!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks