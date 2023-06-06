Liverpool are unlikely to make major sales this summer transfer window, but could profit from deals involving players they have already sold.

Days after the transfer window opened, Liverpool confirmed the first sale of the summer, with Leighton Clarkson joining Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The young midfielder is not expected to be followed by many first-team players, though, with Fabio Carvalho and Caoimhin Kelleher perhaps the most likely to be sold.

Nat Phillips may finally be permitted to leave on a permanent basis, too, but this summer is unlikely to replicate the previous year when Sadio Mane, Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino and Ben Davies were sold for a combined £71.6m.

However, deals for six players the club have previously sold could go on to land further profit – due to their sell-on clauses.

A sell-on clause is negotiated between clubs to guarantee a percentage of either the future fee or future profit on a player if they are sold on.

Six players who Liverpool hold sell-on clauses for are being touted with moves in the current transfer window, including Allan Rodrigues.

Allan, the Brazilian midfielder, spent five years at Liverpool before being sold to Atletico Mineiro in 2020, but according to Globo is the subject of interest from Flamengo.

There have been claims that new manager Felipao has blocked a sale, but a proposed €9m (£7.7m) deal may prove hard to turn down for a player with six months left on his contract.

Liverpool were reported to have negotiated a 10 percent sell-on clause for Allan, which could therefore be worth up to £770,000.

Another player who could be sold in order to avoid a free transfer is winger Rafa Camacho, who is currently on the books at Sporting CP.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half years out on loan, and Liverpool will be eligible to 20 percent of either the proceeds or profit of any sale.

Goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is attracting interest from Burnley, claim reports in Poland and Denmark – and with a €10m (£8.5m) price tag mooted, Liverpool could bank between £2.2m and £3.4m due to a 20 percent clause.

Meanwhile, midfielder Marko Grujic has been linked with Lazio, with a 10 percent sell-on clause involved if he were to leave Porto.

Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever was previously out of favour at Wolves, having been loaned out twice last season, and if he is sold Liverpool are guaranteed a 15 percent fee.

Ovie Ejaria, the midfielder regularly included in Klopp’s first full season, has not been involved for Reading since November, and in the event of a sale he would land his former club a 20 percent sell-on bonus.

While those deals are unlikely to involve major fees, the inclusion of sell-on clauses could see Liverpool profit again this summer.