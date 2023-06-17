★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

AI picks the Liverpool FC top 50 players – with 2 massive mistakes!

This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield

We asked artificial intelligence to name Liverpool’s top 50 players and it did an admirable job – but we cannot overlook the two glaring mistakes!

Think you could comfortably rank the club’s top 50 players? Well, we gave that task to ChatGPT, an online chatbot powered by AI technology, to see how it would get on.

We’ve already asked to pick an all-time XI, now for the challenge of the top 50 Liverpool players.

It’s an impressive list, but there’s TWO massive mistakes in our opinion! See if you can spot which players we don’t think has a home in this list.

 

1. Steven Gerrard

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 22, 2009: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard MBE celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Aston Villa from the penalty spot during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Liverpool legend who played for the club for 17 years, winning numerous trophies including the Champions League in 2005. He is widely considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

 

2. Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish celebrates with the European Cup. 1978, Club Brugge, Wembley. (Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning multiple league titles and European Cups. He later managed the club to further success.

 

3. Ian Rush

G9H5GT Soccer - FA Cup Final - Everton v Liverpool. Ian Rush celebrates. 10 May 1986 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

What ChatGPT says:

A Welsh striker who scored over 350 goals for Liverpool, winning five league titles and two European Cups during his two spells at the club.

 

4. Graeme Souness

Liverpool captain Graeme Souness celebrates winning the European Cup, 1984 (PA Images)

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning numerous trophies including three European Cups.

 

5. Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen, Liverpool, 1980 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish defender who captained Liverpool to three league titles and three European Cups in the 1980s.

 

6. Jamie Carragher

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 6, 2010: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher celebrates after a hard fought victory over bitter rivals Everton during the Premiership match at Anfield. The 213th Merseyside Derby. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Liverpool defender who played for the club for over 17 years, winning multiple trophies including the Champions League in 2005.

 

7. John Barnes

John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Liverpool, 1988 (Picture by Ross Kinnaird EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

A Jamaican-born winger who played for Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, helping the club win two league titles and two FA Cups.

 

8. Kevin Keegan

Liverpool's Kevin Keegan celebrates with the FA Cup

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s, winning three league titles and two UEFA Cups.

 

9. Emlyn Hughes

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes, 1977 European Cup final (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who captained Liverpool to two European Cups and four league titles in the 1970s.

 

10. Ray Clemence

Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence celebrates the equalizing goal

What ChatGPT says:

A goalkeeper who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning five league titles and three European Cups.

 

11. Phil Neal

Phil Neal, Liverpool - Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning eight league titles and four European Cups.

 

12. Michael Owen

2001. Liverpool v Porto Michael Owen (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

What ChatGPT says:

An English striker who scored over 150 goals for Liverpool, winning multiple trophies including the UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

 

13. Luis Suarez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 1, 2014: Liverpool's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring the second goal against Hull City during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Uruguayan forward who scored over 80 goals for Liverpool, helping the club win the League Cup and reach the final of the Champions League in 2018.

 

14. Fernando Torres

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 8, 2010: Liverpool's Fernando Torres celebrates scoring his second goal, his side's fourth, against Sport Lisboa e Benfica during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match at Anfield. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Spanish striker who scored over 80 goals for Liverpool, helping the club win the League Cup and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2008.

 

15. Sadio Mane

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Senegalese forward who has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2016, helping them win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

 

16. Mohamed Salah

2P3PCJ2 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023.

What ChatGPT says:

An Egyptian forward who has scored over 100 goals for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017, winning the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

 

17. Virgil van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal nduring the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Dutch defender who has been a dominant presence in Liverpool’s backline since joining the club in 2018, helping them win the Premier League and Champions League.

 

18. Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacts after saving a penalty during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Brazilian goalkeeper who has been a crucial part of Liverpool’s success since joining the club in 2018, helping them win the Premier League and Champions League.

 

19. Trent Alexander-Arnold

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

An English defender who has been a standout player for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016, helping them win the Premier League and Champions League.

 

20. Robbie Fowler

Liverpool's Robbie Fowler celebrates after scoring vs. Wycombe - FA Cup Semi Final, 2001 (Image: Action Images / Spencer Day)

What ChatGPT says:

An English striker who scored over 180 goals for Liverpool in two spells at the club, winning multiple trophies including the League Cup and UEFA Cup.

 

21. Ian St John

Liverpool's winning goalscorer Ian St John celebrates winning the FA Cup

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish forward who continued the tradition of Scottish success at Liverpool, scoring 118 goals for the club in the 1960s and winning two league titles.

 

22. Ron Yeats

Liverpool captain Ron Yeats with the League Championship trophy, 1964 (Don Morley/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish defender who was a key player for Liverpool in the 1960s, helping them win two league titles and reach the FA Cup final twice.

 

23. Phil Thompson

1981 European Cup Final, Paris - Phil Thompson with the trophy (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who captained Liverpool to multiple trophies in the 1970s and 1980s, including three European Cups and seven league titles.

 

24. Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith, Liverpool (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who was nicknamed the “Anfield Iron” for his tough-tackling style and leadership on the pitch. He played over 600 games for Liverpool and won multiple trophies.

 

25. Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman, Liverpool, 1998 (Michael Steele/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1990s, winning multiple trophies including the FA Cup and League Cup.

 

26. Peter Beardsley

Peter Beardsley, 1991 (Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who played for Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, winning two league titles and an FA Cup.

 

27. Ian Callaghan

Ian Callaghan Liverpool April 15 1963 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

What ChatGPT says:

A midfielder who played over 850 games for Liverpool in the 1960s and 1970s, winning multiple trophies including four league titles and two European Cups.

 

28. Roger Hunt

GA9462 Soccer - Football League Division One - Liverpool Photocall

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who scored over 250 goals for Liverpool in the 1960s, helping them win two league titles and the FA Cup.

 

29. Terry McDermott

Terry McDermott, Liverpool (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport) 10-May-1978

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning three European Cups and five league titles.

 

30. Emre Can

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 13, 2017: Liverpool's Emre Can lines-up before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A German midfielder who played for Liverpool from 2014 to 2018, helping the club reach the Europa League final in 2016 and finish in the top four of the Premier League.

 

31. Xabi Alonso

Liverpool, England - Saturday, September 1, 2007: Liverpool's Xabi Alonso celebrates scoring the fourth goal against Derby County during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Spanish midfielder who played for Liverpool from 2004 to 2009, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005 and reach the final in 2007.

 

32. Sami Hyypia

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5th 2005: Liverpool's Sami Hyypia celebrates scoring the second goal during the Premiership against Fulham match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Finnish defender who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2009, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005 and reach the final in 2007.

 

33. Dietmar Hamann

SOFIA, BULGARIA - Wednesday, March 3, 2004: Liverpool's Dietmar Hamann celebrates scoring the third goal against Levski Sofia during the UEFA Cup 4th Round 2nd Leg match at the Vasil Levski Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A German midfielder who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2006, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005.

 

34. Daniel Agger

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 1, 2014: Liverpool's Daniel Agger celebrates scoring the first goal against Hull City during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Danish defender who played for Liverpool from 2006 to 2014, helping the club win the League Cup in 2012.

 

35. Dirk Kuyt

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 21, 2011: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt celebrates scoring the second goal against Brighton & Hove Albion during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match at the Amex Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Dutch forward who played for Liverpool from 2006 to 2012, scoring over 70 goals and helping the club win the League Cup in 2012.

 

36. John Arne Riise

MONACO, FRANCE - Friday, August 24, 2001: Liverpool's John Arne Riise celebrates scoring his first goal for the club against Bayern Munich during the UEFA Super Cup Final at the Stade Louis II. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Norwegian defender who played for Liverpool from 2001 to 2008, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup in 2006.

 

37. Javier Mascherano

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Thursday, February 25, 2010: Liverpool's Javier Mascherano celebrates scoring the equalising first goal against FC Unirea Urziceni during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 2nd Leg match at the Steaua Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

An Argentine midfielder who played for Liverpool from 2007 to 2010, helping the club reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2008 and finish second in the Premier League in 2009.

 

38. Glen Johnson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2014: Liverpool's Glen Johnson in action against Swansea City during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

An English defender who played for Liverpool from 2009 to 2015, helping the club win the League Cup in 2012.

 

39. Pepe Reina

Liverpool's David Ngog (centre) celebrates scoring his sides second goal of the game with goalkeeper Jose Reina (right) (PA Image)

What ChatGPT says:

A Spanish goalkeeper who played for Liverpool from 2005 to 2014, helping the club win the FA Cup in 2006 and the League Cup in 2012.

 

40. Stephane Henchoz

CARDIFF, WALES - Sunday, March 2, 2003: Liverpool's Stephane Henchoz celebrates victory over Manchester United with a bottle of champagne during the Football League Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Swiss defender who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2005, helping the club win the League Cup in 2001.

 

41. Mark Lawrenson

Mark Lawrenson, Liverpool

What ChatGPT says:

An Irish defender who played for Liverpool from 1981 to 1988, helping the club win five league titles and a European Cup.

 

42. Jan Molby

Jan Molby, Liverpool, 1991 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

What ChatGPT says:

A Danish midfielder who played for Liverpool from 1984 to 1996, helping the club win three league titles and two FA Cups.

 

43. Bruce Grobbelaar

HN613K BRUCE GROBBELAAR LIVERPOOL FC 31 August 1993

What ChatGPT says:

A Zimbabwean goalkeeper who played for Liverpool from 1981 to 1994, helping the club win six league titles and three European Cups.

 

44. Jerzy Dudek

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Jerzy Dudek celebrates saving the last penalty to win the European Cup against AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What ChatGPT says:

A Polish goalkeeper who played for Liverpool from 2001 to 2007, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005.

 

45. David Fairclough

(L-R) Liverpool's David Fairclough and Phil Thompson celebrate the winning goal (Picture by S&G S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, scoring crucial goals in cup competitions and earning the nickname “Supersub”.

 

46. Ray Kennedy

Liverpool's Ray Kennedy walks out at Wembley before the match (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s, winning five league titles and three European Cups.

 

47. Jimmy Case

(L-R) Liverpool's Jimmy Case and Phil Neal, who scored the final goal, kiss the European Cup

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, helping the club win three European Cups and four league titles.

 

48. Steve Heighway

Steve Heighway, Wembley, March 1978 (All Action/EMPICS Entertainment)

What ChatGPT says:

An Irish forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s, winning four league titles and two European Cups.

 

49. Elisha Scott

Liverpool goalkeeper Elisha Scott, playing for Northern Ireland, 1933

What ChatGPT says:

A Northern Irish goalkeeper who played for Liverpool in the 1920s and 1930s, making over 400 appearances and helping the club win two league titles.

 

50. Billy Liddell

Billy Liddell, Liverpool (PA Images)

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish forward who played for Liverpool from 1938 to 1961, scoring over 200 goals and helping the club win two league titles and an FA Cup.

 

What we learned….

G96KRX Liverpool celebrate with the Milk League Cup March 1983 (back row, l-r): Mark Lawrenson, David Fairclough, Alan Hansen, Ronnie Whelan, Ian Rush, Bruce Grobbelaar, Bob Paisley; (front row, l-r): Craig Johnston, Kenny Dalglish, Phil Neal, Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee, Alan Kennedy (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

As a top 50 list of all-time goes, it is, overall, not a bad attempt by artificial intelligence – though there is an obvious recency bias in play.

It means we cannot overlook the two glaring mistakes that see Emre Can (No. 30) and Glen Johnson (No. 38) grace the list, incredibly, in higher positions than the likes of Ray Kennedy (No. 46) and Billy Liddell (No. 50)!

The pair that somehow snuck in for perceived team achievements rather than their own individual talent, even the likes of John Toshack and Alan Kennedy did not make the cut.

There’s also a massive amount of recency bias at play with the list overall. Oh, and chatGPT sure likes to state the player’s nationality at the top!

As for the order itself, that could do with some tweaking. What would you change?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks