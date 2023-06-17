We asked artificial intelligence to name Liverpool’s top 50 players and it did an admirable job – but we cannot overlook the two glaring mistakes!

Think you could comfortably rank the club’s top 50 players? Well, we gave that task to ChatGPT, an online chatbot powered by AI technology, to see how it would get on.

We’ve already asked to pick an all-time XI, now for the challenge of the top 50 Liverpool players.

It’s an impressive list, but there’s TWO massive mistakes in our opinion! See if you can spot which players we don’t think has a home in this list.

1. Steven Gerrard

What ChatGPT says:

A Liverpool legend who played for the club for 17 years, winning numerous trophies including the Champions League in 2005. He is widely considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

2. Kenny Dalglish

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning multiple league titles and European Cups. He later managed the club to further success.

3. Ian Rush

What ChatGPT says:

A Welsh striker who scored over 350 goals for Liverpool, winning five league titles and two European Cups during his two spells at the club.

4. Graeme Souness

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning numerous trophies including three European Cups.

5. Alan Hansen

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish defender who captained Liverpool to three league titles and three European Cups in the 1980s.

6. Jamie Carragher

What ChatGPT says:

A Liverpool defender who played for the club for over 17 years, winning multiple trophies including the Champions League in 2005.

7. John Barnes

What ChatGPT says:

A Jamaican-born winger who played for Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, helping the club win two league titles and two FA Cups.

8. Kevin Keegan

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s, winning three league titles and two UEFA Cups.

9. Emlyn Hughes

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who captained Liverpool to two European Cups and four league titles in the 1970s.

10. Ray Clemence

What ChatGPT says:

A goalkeeper who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning five league titles and three European Cups.

11. Phil Neal

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning eight league titles and four European Cups.

12. Michael Owen

What ChatGPT says:

An English striker who scored over 150 goals for Liverpool, winning multiple trophies including the UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

13. Luis Suarez

What ChatGPT says:

A Uruguayan forward who scored over 80 goals for Liverpool, helping the club win the League Cup and reach the final of the Champions League in 2018.

14. Fernando Torres

What ChatGPT says:

A Spanish striker who scored over 80 goals for Liverpool, helping the club win the League Cup and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2008.

15. Sadio Mane

What ChatGPT says:

A Senegalese forward who has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2016, helping them win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

16. Mohamed Salah

What ChatGPT says:

An Egyptian forward who has scored over 100 goals for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017, winning the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

17. Virgil van Dijk

What ChatGPT says:

A Dutch defender who has been a dominant presence in Liverpool’s backline since joining the club in 2018, helping them win the Premier League and Champions League.

18. Alisson

What ChatGPT says:

A Brazilian goalkeeper who has been a crucial part of Liverpool’s success since joining the club in 2018, helping them win the Premier League and Champions League.

19. Trent Alexander-Arnold

What ChatGPT says:

An English defender who has been a standout player for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016, helping them win the Premier League and Champions League.

20. Robbie Fowler

What ChatGPT says:

An English striker who scored over 180 goals for Liverpool in two spells at the club, winning multiple trophies including the League Cup and UEFA Cup.

21. Ian St John

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish forward who continued the tradition of Scottish success at Liverpool, scoring 118 goals for the club in the 1960s and winning two league titles.

22. Ron Yeats

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish defender who was a key player for Liverpool in the 1960s, helping them win two league titles and reach the FA Cup final twice.

23. Phil Thompson

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who captained Liverpool to multiple trophies in the 1970s and 1980s, including three European Cups and seven league titles.

24. Tommy Smith

What ChatGPT says:

A defender who was nicknamed the “Anfield Iron” for his tough-tackling style and leadership on the pitch. He played over 600 games for Liverpool and won multiple trophies.

25. Steve McManaman

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1990s, winning multiple trophies including the FA Cup and League Cup.

26. Peter Beardsley

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who played for Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, winning two league titles and an FA Cup.

27. Ian Callaghan

What ChatGPT says:

A midfielder who played over 850 games for Liverpool in the 1960s and 1970s, winning multiple trophies including four league titles and two European Cups.

28. Roger Hunt

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who scored over 250 goals for Liverpool in the 1960s, helping them win two league titles and the FA Cup.

29. Terry McDermott

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, winning three European Cups and five league titles.

30. Emre Can

What ChatGPT says:

A German midfielder who played for Liverpool from 2014 to 2018, helping the club reach the Europa League final in 2016 and finish in the top four of the Premier League.

31. Xabi Alonso

What ChatGPT says:

A Spanish midfielder who played for Liverpool from 2004 to 2009, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005 and reach the final in 2007.

32. Sami Hyypia

What ChatGPT says:

A Finnish defender who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2009, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005 and reach the final in 2007.

33. Dietmar Hamann

What ChatGPT says:

A German midfielder who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2006, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005.

34. Daniel Agger

What ChatGPT says:

A Danish defender who played for Liverpool from 2006 to 2014, helping the club win the League Cup in 2012.

35. Dirk Kuyt

What ChatGPT says:

A Dutch forward who played for Liverpool from 2006 to 2012, scoring over 70 goals and helping the club win the League Cup in 2012.

36. John Arne Riise

What ChatGPT says:

A Norwegian defender who played for Liverpool from 2001 to 2008, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup in 2006.

37. Javier Mascherano

What ChatGPT says:

An Argentine midfielder who played for Liverpool from 2007 to 2010, helping the club reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2008 and finish second in the Premier League in 2009.

38. Glen Johnson

What ChatGPT says:

An English defender who played for Liverpool from 2009 to 2015, helping the club win the League Cup in 2012.

39. Pepe Reina

What ChatGPT says:

A Spanish goalkeeper who played for Liverpool from 2005 to 2014, helping the club win the FA Cup in 2006 and the League Cup in 2012.

40. Stephane Henchoz

What ChatGPT says:

A Swiss defender who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2005, helping the club win the League Cup in 2001.

41. Mark Lawrenson

What ChatGPT says:

An Irish defender who played for Liverpool from 1981 to 1988, helping the club win five league titles and a European Cup.

42. Jan Molby

What ChatGPT says:

A Danish midfielder who played for Liverpool from 1984 to 1996, helping the club win three league titles and two FA Cups.

43. Bruce Grobbelaar

What ChatGPT says:

A Zimbabwean goalkeeper who played for Liverpool from 1981 to 1994, helping the club win six league titles and three European Cups.

44. Jerzy Dudek

What ChatGPT says:

A Polish goalkeeper who played for Liverpool from 2001 to 2007, helping the club win the Champions League in 2005.

45. David Fairclough

What ChatGPT says:

An English forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, scoring crucial goals in cup competitions and earning the nickname “Supersub”.

46. Ray Kennedy

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s, winning five league titles and three European Cups.

47. Jimmy Case

What ChatGPT says:

An English midfielder who played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, helping the club win three European Cups and four league titles.

48. Steve Heighway

What ChatGPT says:

An Irish forward who played for Liverpool in the 1970s, winning four league titles and two European Cups.

49. Elisha Scott

What ChatGPT says:

A Northern Irish goalkeeper who played for Liverpool in the 1920s and 1930s, making over 400 appearances and helping the club win two league titles.

50. Billy Liddell

What ChatGPT says:

A Scottish forward who played for Liverpool from 1938 to 1961, scoring over 200 goals and helping the club win two league titles and an FA Cup.

What we learned….

As a top 50 list of all-time goes, it is, overall, not a bad attempt by artificial intelligence – though there is an obvious recency bias in play.

It means we cannot overlook the two glaring mistakes that see Emre Can (No. 30) and Glen Johnson (No. 38) grace the list, incredibly, in higher positions than the likes of Ray Kennedy (No. 46) and Billy Liddell (No. 50)!

The pair that somehow snuck in for perceived team achievements rather than their own individual talent, even the likes of John Toshack and Alan Kennedy did not make the cut.

There’s also a massive amount of recency bias at play with the list overall. Oh, and chatGPT sure likes to state the player’s nationality at the top!

As for the order itself, that could do with some tweaking. What would you change?