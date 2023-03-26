Liverpool FC all-time best XI – as chosen by artificial intelligence!

We asked artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to pick us an all-time greatest Liverpool XI, and we have to say, it is an incredible side!

ChatGPT is an online chatbot powered by AI technology to allow for human-like interaction and is capable of providing answers to any conceivable question.

We decided to put the technology to the test by asking it to select a team consisting of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, and the majority of it is difficult to argue with.

The side sets up in a 4-3-3 formation and features a rich selection of the club’s biggest-ever names.

Here is the team ChatGPT has chosen, along with detailed explanations for each player:

Ray Clemence – Goalkeeper

What ChatGPT says:

In goal, there’s no better choice than the remarkable Ray Clemence. Arriving at Liverpool in 1967, Clemence quickly established himself as a mainstay in the team, going on to make 665 appearances for the Reds.

During his time at Anfield, he helped the club to five league titles, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, one FA Cup, and one League Cup. His shot-stopping prowess, composure under pressure, and ability to organize the defense made him a vital component of Liverpool’s golden era.

Phil Neal – Right-back

What ChatGPT says:

The embodiment of consistency, Phil Neal was a right-back who could always be counted on to deliver. Neal spent 11 years at Liverpool, amassing 650 appearances and contributing an impressive 59 goals from defense.

As part of a formidable Reds backline, Neal helped the club to eight league titles, four European Cups, one UEFA Cup, four League Cups, and one FA Cup. His tireless work rate and balanced skills in both defense and attack make him an easy choice for our all-time XI.

Alan Hansen – Centre-back

What ChatGPT says:

Alan Hansen was the epitome of a classy central defender, with his composure, intelligence, and ability to read the game setting him apart from his contemporaries. Signed by Bob Paisley in 1977, Hansen went on to make 620 appearances for Liverpool, playing an integral role in eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Hansen’s calmness under pressure and leadership qualities were pivotal in shaping some of the most successful teams in the club’s history.

Jamie Carragher – Centre-back

What ChatGPT says:

A one-club man and a Scouse legend, Jamie Carragher was a tireless and tenacious defender who bled Liverpool red. Over his 17-year career at Anfield, Carragher made 737 appearances, showcasing his commitment and versatility as he played across the backline.

Carra’s place in our all-time XI is cemented not only by his numerous successes, including two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup, and one unforgettable Champions League triumph in Istanbul but also by his unwavering dedication and passion for the club.

Emlyn Hughes – Left-back

What ChatGPT says:

As the heart and soul of the Liverpool team during the ’70s, Emlyn Hughes was a natural leader whose boundless energy and enthusiasm earned him the nickname ‘Crazy Horse’. Capable of playing in a variety of positions, Hughes made 665 appearances for the Reds, helping guide the club to four league titles, one FA Cup, two European Cups, and two UEFA Cups.

His versatility, determination, and winning mentality make him a fitting choice at left-back in our all-time starting XI.

Steven Gerrard – Central midfield

What ChatGPT says:

The iconic captain and the driving force of Liverpool for over a decade, Steven Gerrard was a complete midfielder who could defend, create, and score crucial goals.

Gerrard’s 710 appearances and 186 goals for the club are a testament to his talent and commitment, while his trophy haul includes two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup, and the unforgettable 2005 Champions League victory. Gerrard’s leadership, loyalty, and unwavering passion for the club make him a living legend and an indispensable part of our all-time XI.

Graeme Souness – Central midfield

What ChatGPT says:

Graeme Souness, a tenacious and talented midfielder, was the engine room of Liverpool’s dominant teams during the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Souness’ commanding presence and ability to control the midfield helped him secure five league titles, three European Cups, and four League Cups in his 359 appearances for the club. His blend of steel and skill make him the perfect partner for Gerrard in the heart of our midfield.

John Barnes – Left midfield

What ChatGPT says:

John Barnes was a winger who thrilled fans with his mesmerising dribbling skills, creativity, and ability to score incredible goals. Signed from Watford in 1987, Barnes made 407 appearances and scored 108 goals for the Reds.

His attacking prowess was instrumental in helping Liverpool secure two league titles, two FA Cups, and one League Cup. Barnes’s flair and attacking threat make him an essential part of our all-time starting XI.

Kenny Dalglish – Forward

What ChatGPT says:

King Kenny, a true Liverpool legend, was both an extraordinary forward and a visionary manager for the club. Dalglish arrived at Anfield in 1977, and during his 515 appearances, he scored 172 goals and created countless others for his teammates.

With six league titles, one FA Cup, four League Cups, and three European Cups to his name as a player, Dalglish’s impact on the club was immense, securing his place in our all-time XI.

Ian Rush – Forward

What ChatGPT says:

The club’s all-time top scorer, Ian Rush, was a goal machine who terrorized opposition defences. Rush’s lethal finishing, incredible work rate, and intelligent movement saw him net an astounding 346 goals in 660 appearances.

His goal-scoring prowess helped Liverpool to five league titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, and one European Cup. As a true Liverpool icon, there’s no doubt that Rush deserves his spot in our all-time starting XI.

Robbie Fowler – Forward

What ChatGPT says:

Completing our attacking trio is Robbie Fowler, a forward with a natural goal-scoring instinct and predatory prowess.

In 369 appearances for the Reds, Fowler found the net 183 times, earning him the nickname ‘God’ among the Anfield faithful. His sharpness in front of goal and ability to score from seemingly impossible angles make him a worthy addition to our all-time XI.

What we say

Across the board, it is an impressively accurate selection by ChatGPT.

It is a side that would undoubtedly achieve success if each player were in their peak years and it provides enormous quality in all areas.

One notable omission is Virgil van Dijk, who may feel hard done by in missing on a spot and would usually be ahead of Jamie Carragher in the majority of pecking orders.

Alisson and Mohamed Salah have certainly put themselves into the all-time conversation with their performance levels and achievements throughout Jurgen Klopp‘s reign, but it appears that artificial intelligence favours past players given that no current Reds feature in the team.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also built strong cases throughout the last six years, but it is difficult to argue with the two selections that artificial intelligence has chosen at full-back.

There is potentially some formation-based confusion in that John Barnes is named as a left midfielder who makes up part of a midfield three, although given that Barnes did operate in central midfield for a period of his Liverpool career we’re willing to let that slide.

Think you can do better?

Head over to our interactive line-up selector tool and assemble your all-time team of Liverpool legends.