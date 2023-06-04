Liverpool could sign Alexis Mac Allister for “way less” than the transfer fee reported, according to one source, due to his release clause at Brighton.

Mac Allister should complete his move to Anfield “next week,” and would do so for a fee “way less” than the £65 million claimed.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who claimed on Twitter that the release clause in the midfielder’s contract at Brighton is “not that high.”

This comes amid rumours that the 24-year-old could be signed for as little as £45 million, though that remains as yet unsubstantiated.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Romano explained that Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, would arrive in England on Saturday to finalise negotiations.

It appears as though reports in the player’s native Argentina, claiming the transfer was “already complete” and that Liverpool would pay at least £60 million, may have been premature.

Nevertheless, the switch seems to be in the offing, with Mac Allister’s cousin, Luciano Guaycochea, telling Malaysian outlet Stadium Astro that “it’s close.”

Here we go, as confirmed by Alexis Mac Allister's cousin Done deal to @LFC ?pic.twitter.com/jjGpqH6VVS — Stadium Astro ?? (@stadiumastro) June 3, 2023

“I cannot say where he’s going to play, but I think everyone knows it’s close, to Liverpool,” Guaycochea, who plays for Malaysia Super League club Perak, said.

“It’s a big team. But everywhere he goes, I hope he can play well.”

Of course, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the hope is that talks over a deal for Mac Allister come to a conclusion in the near future.

The World Cup winner is widely expected to become the first signing of the summer at Liverpool, to be followed by further additions in the midfield.