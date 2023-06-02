The season may only just have ended, but some of Liverpool’s players are already off in different parts of the world enjoying a break.

Several Reds wasted no time in getting away from it all after Liverpool’s season-closer against Southampton.

With pre-season training not set to officially start for another month, the players have time to enjoy their holidays that have been in short supply in recent years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s attention quickly shifted to another ball game before he returns to join up with England’s national squad for two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The right-back was pictured courtside in Boston at a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in the NBA Conference Finals.

Miami won the match but Boston ultimately prevailed 4-3 in the playoffs.

Fabio Carvalho‘s future has been in the headlines since the season closer and cryptic Instagram comments have only fuelled rumours of an imminent departure.

His Instagram stories, though, were more lighthearted and showed him smiling in the sunshine with a friend.

Harvey Elliott has also been soaking up the sun in Spain and posted photos showing him sporting an interesting look, with sequinned trousers seemingly as the standout feature of a summery look.

Stefan Bajcetic is well on his way to becoming an honorary Scouser as he, like half of Liverpool seemingly, went to watch Coldplay at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

This visit definitely had a better outcome than the Reds’ last trip there, with Bajcetic describing the performance as “wow.”

It is a sentiment that Steven Gerrard will surely echo, given the former captain has previously named Coldplay as his favourite band.

In slightly more serene settings, Kostas Tsimikas was also photographed enjoying himself in the sunshine.

The Greek international posted a picture of himself soaking up the sun on a beautiful beach in the Maldives.

Any room out there for one more Tsimi?

There was big news for the Alcantara family as Thiago‘s wife, Julia Vigas, revealed they are expecting their third child in a picturesque setting. Congratulations are in order!

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, jetted off to Bahrain and was given quite the welcome when he touched down, with “Ibou, Ibou” ringing out.

The squad have jetted off far and wide since the conclusion of the season, but for a handful of players, there are still a couple of games left to play for their country before they can switch off completely.

Every player will be afforded at least three to four weeks off before they return to pre-season in July, with non-internationals to report on July 8 before the others follow on July 11.

From what we have seen so far, they will not have any trouble enjoying their break!