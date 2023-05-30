Fabio Carvalho has sparked discussion on his future after several not-so-subtle Instagram comments were spotted amid speculation over a summer move.

Liverpool’s No. 28 has played just 21 times in his debut season, and less than 24 hours after the season concluded his future already looked destined to be away from Anfield.

A “big money bid” from a Champions League club – said to be RB Leipzig – was reported to have been rejected by Liverpool, with contradicting reports over the club and player’s preference over a loan or permanent move.

While this was transpiring on Monday, Carvalho posted on Instagram and in the end it was his comments to replies on his post that garnered attention.

The first comment said ‘next top model’, to which Carvalho replied ‘all I do now’, while the other, from Man United‘s Anthony Elanga, said ‘Fresh home…’ and ‘soon’ was the reply.

Interesting and timely from the player, who has flown back to Lisbon, where he was born and grew up.

It could be harmless comments, but on a day when his future was thrust into the spotlight, it perhaps does not take too much to read between the lines.

The particular comment relating to modelling being “all I do now” is reflective of him being given more of the spotlight for the club’s collaboration with Converse than time on the pitch.

The No. 28 featured for just 637 minutes throughout his entire debut season.

The 20-year-old did not sign for Liverpool to be a model for campaigns but he has previously acknowledged his time at the club has taught him “patience and the importance of taking your chances.”

You can only hope that this is not a story with a sour ending and that Carvalho finds a club who will call upon him regularly – but whether that is on loan or a permanent transfer remains to be seen.