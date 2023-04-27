Fabio Carvalho admits he had hoped for “more minutes” at Liverpool this term, but is looking to “level up” for next season after learning “patience.”

It has been a disappointing first season for Carvalho at Anfield, with only 631 minutes on the pitch so far across 20 appearances.

The 20-year-old has started eight times, but has seen his game time dry up since the end of December, with only three appearances in the last four months.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken on a number of occasions at his No. 28 being understandably frustrated, and before the 2-1 win over West Ham he admitted there had been “no decision” on if he will stay at the club this summer.

Whether or not Carvalho is loaned, sold or retained is up in the air at this stage, but speaking to Hypebeast, the attacker suggested he would prefer to stay.

“It’s been an interesting season, but I’ve learned a lot from it,” he said.

“I’d obviously have liked to get some more minutes at the club – but I think I’ve gained a lot of valuable lessons to help me improve in the future.”

Asked the biggest lesson he has learned so far at Liverpool, Carvalho replied: “Patience…and the importance of taking your chances.

“At a club like Liverpool, you need to be ready to step up and be counted on when you’re selected.”

Carvalho was, at least, named on the substitutes’ bench for the first time in four games on Wednesday night, with Klopp having praised his “exceptional” attitude in training.

There was no offer of minutes on the pitch, however, with the manager instead turning to Thiago, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and James Milner from the bench.

The calibre of substitutes available to Klopp shows the difficult task facing Carvalho as he looks to break through, but the surprise revival of Curtis Jones, who has now started the last five games, could be encouragement.

Earlier in the season, Jones found himself alongside Carvalho as part of a group on the periphery – regularly left out of matchday squads.

Whether that translates to another appearance for the Portuguese before the campaign is up remains to be seen, but asked his aims for the rest of the season and the next, there was a sense of optimism.

“I want to get more minutes under my belt and level up ahead of the new season,” Carvalho said.

“We’ve got a final run of games to show what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player!”