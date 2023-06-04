With the Liverpool squad enjoying their post-season holidays, there were brushes with musical fame for both Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Though many are now preparing for international duty later this month, the end of the domestic season has allowed the Liverpool squad some time off.

The majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s players have headed abroad, with the United States, Dubai and Spain among the most popular destinations.

Jones is currently in the US, and the midfielder shared a photo of him alongside legendary producer and rapper Dr Dre on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Elliott’s time in Ibiza saw him attend Calvin Harris’ DJ set at the Ushuaia outdoor club, before posing alongside the Liverpool fan.

Kostas Tsimikas has headed for the beach, and the left-back shared a series of photos of him surfing and fishing while away.

After his time in Boston, Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

The fitness work doesn’t stop for Virgil van Dijk, who will be on Netherlands duty later in June, with the centre-back training at the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai.

Youngsters Leighton Clarkson, Rhys Williams and Owen Beck are all enjoying time away together in Greece.

Jones and Elliott were not the only Reds to pose with famous faces on their holidays, with academy striker Layton Stewart meeting Ronaldinho in Dubai.

Ben Doak, meanwhile, is spending time with family in Fuengirola in Spain, posing like a typical Brit abroad outside sports bar Don McNamara’s.

Earlier this week, Ibrahima Konate was spotted in Bahrain, while Stefan Bajcetic was among those to make the short trip to the Etihad in Manchester to see Coldplay.