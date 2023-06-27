Seven years after leaving Liverpool and after four years in League Two, Lawrence Vigouroux has made a surprise move to the Premier League.

Vigouroux spent two years on Merseyside, having joined from Tottenham alongside Kevin Stewart in 2014, with his time on the books not short of controversy.

Spending the 2015/16 campaign on loan with Swindon Town, the goalkeeper was dropped and warned his spell could be cut short after he attempted to pay a £50 fine with 5,000 pennies.

After apologising he went on to earn a permanent, £400,000 switch to the League One side, spending three seasons at the County Ground.

A brief stint in his native Chile then ended with a return to England with Leyton Orient in 2020 – and he played a key role in their promotion to League One as champions this time out.

That brought the end of his contract, and after turning down their offer to extend, Vigouroux has made the step up to the Premier League.

Burnley have announced the 29-year-old’s arrival as a free agent, joining Vincent Kompany’s Championship-winning squad in the top flight.

Vigouroux is not likely to be in line for the No. 1 spot, but joins as further cover in the goalkeeping ranks, seven years on from his Liverpool exit.

It is a big step for the London-born stopper, who could even be joined by another ex-Reds goalkeeper in Kamil Grabara, with reports claiming interest.

In 2022, Vigouroux hinted at issues with his former club in a bizarre response to Liverpool’s defeat in the Champions League final.

Writing on Twitter, he joked: “Some parade tomorrow, hope they show all four trophies.”