While a number of Reds have turned their attention to international commitments, the summer holidays continued for others – and for plenty, that meant seeking out the sun.

It has not even been two weeks since Liverpool’s season came to a close, but we’ve already seen Harvey Elliott with Calvin Harris and Curtis Jones pictured with Dr Dre.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have not wasted any time in putting their feet up, but for the majority of the squad that is due to their upcoming international commitments.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson have already joined up with their national team, but the same cannot be said for Stefan Bajcetic.

The young midfielder is to enjoy a full summer as he continues his recovery from a stress injury and swapped Coldplay at the Etihad for Positano, Italy – just look at those views.

But the 18-year-old has not been too far away from a gym, much like Mohamed Salah, but we know which view we’d choose to work out in front of!

Fabinho has returned to his native Brazil with his family, his wife Rebeca Tavares sharing a glimpse into their relaxing time on the beach.

The theme of sunshine continued with Thiago, who jetted off to Mauritius with his growing family to start his six-week break.

International fixtures loom for Alisson, but he was able to first enjoy the sights of Sardinia after a demanding nine months between the sticks for the Reds – and the summer beard is in play…

Salah, meanwhile, is spending quality time with his family too – alongside his abovementioned gym work – wonder how long they all reminisced about another Kop goal for his eldest daughter!

The Egyptian is one of 15 senior players who will report late for pre-season due to their international commitments, with only nine first-team members to be there on day one.