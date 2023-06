It was not long ago that Liverpool took part in every game across all competitions and as unlikely as it may feel to replicate it – here’s what it could look like in 2023/24.

The Reds’ Premier League fixtures for the new season have been confirmed, with a trip to Chelsea to kickstart 2023/24 – who will be playing their first game under Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool’s 38 Premier League games will form part of a schedule that includes the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – meaning a minimum of 46 matches.

There is potential to add a further 18 dependent on the Reds’ run in cup competitions, but just looking at the list below shows obvious busy periods over September, December and into the new year.

The fixture dates for the Carabao Cup and FA Cup have yet to be confirmed but we know the start of the former is likely to be in September and the latter in January.

Here is how Liverpool’s fixtures look for 2023/24.

August

Chelsea (A) – Premier League – Sunday, 13, 4.30pm

Bournemouth (H) – Premier League – 19

Newcastle (A) – Premier League 26

September

Aston Villa (H) – Premier League – 2

International break – September 4-12

Wolves (A) – Premier League – 16

Europa League – Group Stage MD1 – Thursday 21

West Ham (H) – Premier League – 23

Carabao Cup Third Round – 26/27

Tottenham (A) – Premier League – 30

October

Europa League – Group Stage MD2 – Thursday 5

Brighton (A) – Premier League – 7

International break – October 9-17

Everton (H) – Premier League – 21

Europa League – Group Stage MD3 – Thursday 26

Nottm Forest (H) – Premier League – 28

November

Luton (A) – Premier League – 4

Europa League – Group Stage MD4 – Thursday 9

Brentford (H) – Premier League – 11

International break – November 13-21

Man City (A) – Premier League – 25

Europa League – Group Stage MD5 – Thursday 30

December

Fulham (H) – Premier League – 2

Sheffield United (A) – Premier League – 5

Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League – 9

Europa League – Group Stage MD6 – Thursday 14

Man United (H) – Premier League – 16

Arsenal (H) – Premier League – 23

Burnley (A) – Premier League – 26

Newcastle (H) – Premier League – 30

January

FA Cup Third Round – 6/7

Bournemouth (A) – Premier League – 13

Winter break – Jan 13-20

Chelsea (H) – Premier League – 31

February

Arsenal (A) – Premier League – 3

Burnley (H) – Premier League – 10

Europa League – Knockout Play-offs First Leg – Thursday 15

Brentford (A) – Premier League – 17

Europa League – Knockout Play-offs Second Leg – Thursday 22

Luton (H) – Premier League – 24

Carabao Cup – Final – Sunday 25

March

Nottm Forest (A) – Premier League – 2

Europa League – Round of 16 First Leg – Thursday 7

Man City (H) – Premier League – 9

Europa League – Round of 16 Second Leg – Thursday 14

Everton (A) – Premier League – 16

International break – March 18-26

Brighton (H) – Premier League – 30

April

Sheffield United (H) – Premier League – 3

Man United (A) – Premier League – 6

Europa League – Quarter-Final First Leg – Thursday 11

Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League – 13

Europa League – Quarter-Final Second Leg – Thursday 18

Fulham (A) – Premier League – 20

West Ham (A) – Premier League – 27

May

Europa League – Semi-Final First Leg – Thursday 2

Tottenham (H) – Premier League – 4

Europa League – Semi-Final Second Leg – Thursday 9

Aston Villa (A) – Premier League – 11

Wolves (H) – Premier League – 19

Europa League – Final – Wednesday 22

FA Cup – Final – Saturday 25 (TBC)

* Fixtures subject to change due to TV broadcast selection