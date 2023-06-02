Jorg Schmadtke may be a divisive character in Germany, but Liverpool’s sporting director may have the connections needed to sign Manu Kone.

Schmadtke has taken up his new role at Anfield for the next three months, having previously retired following a long stint with Wolfsburg in his native country.

During his work in Germany, the 59-year-old became a polarising figure due to his outspoken nature, often finding himself at odds with those he worked alongside.

But with 22-year-old midfielder Kone emerging as a potential target for Liverpool this summer, as per SPORT BILD, his relationships may prove useful.

According to German publication kicker, Schmadtke’s son, Nils, is set to take over as sporting director at Borussia Monchengladbach.

If he is appointed to the role, Schmadtke Jr. will be overseeing a crucial transfer window for Gladbach, who have already seen key players Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini leave as free agents.

Another player expected to leave Gladbach, of course, is Kone – and it would be no surprise if there was now contact between Jorg and Nils Schmadtke.

This development comes as a figure close to Jurgen Klopp heads for the Gladbach exit, with Daniel Farke relieved of his duties as manager.

Kone is claimed to be available for around £35 million, which could serve as a sensible investment as Liverpool look to overhaul their midfield.

He is not the only midfielder on the radar, though, with Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister and OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram also of interest along with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes.

The connection between those responsible for transfers at both Liverpool and Gladbach could smooth any deal over, however.

Perhaps those negotiations could be held over the dinner table!