Liverpool will be wearing green and white on the road next season, and more close-up images have surfaced of Nike’s new offering for 2023/24.

We have already seen the new red-and-white home kit in action at the end of last season and it will not be long until we see the away kit donned by Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

The design has proved divisive, widely compared to the video game Minecraft thanks to its digital-style green quarters.

It is a throwback to Adidas’ offering from 1995/96, although initial reactions suggest it will not prove as popular among fans.

The away kit has been leaked for some time now, ahead of its expected launch in July, but the reliable Footy Headlines have offered another closer look at the kit:

Footy Headlines received the images after the kit was spotted on sale in an official store, giving us a closer look at the black accenting for the collar, logos and cuffs.

The same curved Nike look that you see on the home kit exists on the front and back of this strip below the collar, as you can see below:

Liverpool will complete the look with black shorts and white and green socks, although it is said there are alternative white shorts that are available should a clash occur with the home side.

While the kit has drawn inspiration from 1995/96, it is not too dissimilar to the offering from 2017/18, with the lighter green lines present across the Standard Chartered logo.

As for the third kit, Liverpool are expected to wear purple once more – this time with a camo-like pattern with two different shades of purple.

The full set of kits could be released and available as late as September.