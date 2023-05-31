Liverpool’s new green-and-white away kit for 2023/24 has been leaked, in new social media video footage that shows the Nike shirt in detail.

Many supporters have already got their hands on Liverpool’s new home kit for next season, with the bold red-and-white design released earlier in May.

Next to be unveiled will be the away kit for 2023/24, which is expected to be available in July.

Photos of a divisive green-and-white design have already leaked online, but now TikTok user @mdsport5 has shared video footage.

Seemingly taken from inside a retailer, the French kit enthusiast – who has previously leaked new designs for various other clubs ahead of next season – pans across the shirt.

It features an all-over embossed texture, similar to the new home kit, with a predominantly white shirt broken up with digital-style green quarters.

A throwback to the cult favourite away kit produced by Adidas for 1995/96, the shirt may not prove as popular this time around.

The design is perhaps more similar to the away shirt from 2017/18, including the black accenting for the collar, cuffs and logos.

But this time out the greens used are more vivid, with the variety of shades akin to the home goalkeeper kit from 2021/22.

Nike are expected to pair the away shirt with black shorts and green-and-white socks, while the third kit is a striking design using different shades of purple.

With the away kit likely to be launched in July, the third kit can then be expected later in the year, perhaps as late as September.