Liverpool’s new away kit for the 2023/24 campaign has now leaked online, with the latest image claimed to show the genuine shirt for the next season.

In a throwback to the 1995/96 campaign, Liverpool will wear green and white for their away kit next term, with Nike’s latest offering leaked online.

Following an update from the reliable Footy Headlines earlier in the week, showing a mockup of the design, the same source has confirmed a “real” image from Twitter account @LivShirtsMuseum.

Liverpool 2023-2024 Away Drifitadv Player Shirt, an authentic & official one not mock-up photo. @LFC @LivShirtsMuseum pic.twitter.com/Fg2Sicvrdr — The Liverpool Shirts Museum (@LivShirtsMuseum) March 7, 2023

The shirt will be split into four quarters, with two digital-style green sections offsetting an all-over white, with black for the collar and cuffs.

It is very similar, then, to the shirt famously worn by Roy Evans’ Liverpool side in the 1995/96 season, and also to that worn by Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds in 2017/18.

The green & white quarters template…

1995-1996 Away Shirt

2008-2009 Away Prototype Shirt (discarded design that season)

2017-2018 Away Shirt (laterally reversed pattern)

2023-2024 Away Shirt @LFC @LivShirtsMuseum pic.twitter.com/Mg1PkWKeUm — The Liverpool Shirts Museum (@LivShirtsMuseum) March 7, 2023

Also featured in the leaked image is a new logo for shirt-sleeve sponsors Expedia, which will be in black along with the LFC badge, Nike swoosh, Standard Chartered sponsor and Hillsborough tribute.

As per The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Expedia are due to renew their agreement with the club, with their previous contract expiring this summer.

In a further image shared by @LivShirtsMuseum, it is revealed that Liverpool will wear black shorts with their away kit, with white and green socks.

Graphic designer @lfcdzn11 has since produced a mockup of Virgil van Dijk wearing the new away shirt.

Liverpool’s away kit for next season has been leaked. 1995/96 and 2017/18 vibes with this one. ?? Leak via @Footy_Headlines ? pic.twitter.com/mm2JeYKLLq — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) March 7, 2023

Liverpool’s new away kit is reportedly set for release in July, which will be after the new home kit earlier in the summer.