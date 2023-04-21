The first real image of Liverpool’s new Nike third kit for 2023/24 has leaked online, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side set to wear purple again next season.

With the season almost over, those within Liverpool’s hierarchy are finalising their new kits for the next campaign.

As ever, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will wear red for their home kit, with a simple design already leaking online, while there is a more divisive green-and-white offering for the away kit.

Now, courtesy of Twitter kit enthusiast @KB2x, the Reds’ new purple third kit has now been made ‘public’:

I believe this is the real deal#LFC pic.twitter.com/I503D6ItIZ — KB2x (@KB2X) April 21, 2023

Confirmed by the reliable Footy Headlines, who describe the leak as “real,” the shirt features an all-over camo-like pattern with two different shades of purple.

According to the official colourway, those are ‘space purple’ and ‘court purple’, with the pattern similar to that seen on this season’s white away shirt.

There are black stripes down the sides of the shirt, under the armpits, along with further black detailing for the cuffs and around the collar.

The logos, including the LFC badge, Nike swoosh, Hillsborough tribute and Standard Chartered and Expedia sponsors, are in white.

All three new kits for 2023/24 will feature a crew-neck collar.

Liverpool are expected to unveil their new home kit next month, shortly before the end of the season, with there a chance it is worn for the final home game on May 20.

The away kit is likely to be officially launched in July, while the third kit will be later, around September.