2PG38KT Gabri Veiga of RC Celta celebrates his goal during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta de Vigo played at RCDE Stadium on March 18 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by / Sergio Ruiz / PRESSIN)
Liverpool bid for Gabri Veiga ‘not imminent’ – focus on other midfielders

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, but a bid is said not to be imminent, despite talks having taken place.

The 21-year-old is one of a number of young, up-and-coming midfielders who have been subject to speculation over a move to Anfield this summer.

With 11 goals and four assists in 36 games in LaLiga last season, he offers plenty of forward impetus that would not go amiss in Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Reports earlier in the week corroborated a claim that the club have already offered a contract to Veiga, worth around £80,000 a week.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has also reported that “talks” have taken place between Liverpool and Veiga’s camp but they are not the only ones looking to secure his signature.

A “final decision” has not been made by Veiga, who is currently representing Spain in the U21 Euros, but that has not stopped reports surrounding his future.

The obvious nod to a club’s interest will be triggering Veiga’s release clause, which is €40 million (£34.4m) and will force Celta to sell without the need to negotiate.

The Reds have, clearly, not pulled the trigger and that comes as no surprise after news broke that the club now “expect to complete” a deal for Khephren Thuram.

It is not to say that both deals cannot be done as both are capable of playing in multiple midfield positions, and while Fabrizio Romano’s word is far from gospel, he claims a move is “not imminent” for Veiga.

They are instead focusing on more “physical options,” like Thuram and Manu Kone, which corroborates the developments on Sunday about the optimism of closing a deal for the former.

It is not unusual, though, for the club to have established preliminary talks and agreements with representatives of players before they then decide who to actively pursue.

For now, Veiga looks to be one on the back burner, at the very least, as they push ahead for Thuram.

