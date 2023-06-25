Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, but a bid is said not to be imminent, despite talks having taken place.

The 21-year-old is one of a number of young, up-and-coming midfielders who have been subject to speculation over a move to Anfield this summer.

With 11 goals and four assists in 36 games in LaLiga last season, he offers plenty of forward impetus that would not go amiss in Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Reports earlier in the week corroborated a claim that the club have already offered a contract to Veiga, worth around £80,000 a week.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has also reported that “talks” have taken place between Liverpool and Veiga’s camp but they are not the only ones looking to secure his signature.

Liverpool amongst the clubs interested in Gabri #Veiga. Talks with #LFC took place. More good talks with other clubs. Open race. Veiga, ready for a big step after the U21 Euros. Therefore no final decision yet. ?? Release clause of around €40m. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/ZZSnCpbDyW — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2023

A “final decision” has not been made by Veiga, who is currently representing Spain in the U21 Euros, but that has not stopped reports surrounding his future.

The obvious nod to a club’s interest will be triggering Veiga’s release clause, which is €40 million (£34.4m) and will force Celta to sell without the need to negotiate.

The Reds have, clearly, not pulled the trigger and that comes as no surprise after news broke that the club now “expect to complete” a deal for Khephren Thuram.

Liverpool are informed on Gabri Veiga but they have submitted NO bid — and it’s not something imminent, again. ??? #LFC Veiga remains in Chelsea list, they had direct contacts and will discuss internally think about it ?? https://t.co/VkHOaRzYwF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

It is not to say that both deals cannot be done as both are capable of playing in multiple midfield positions, and while Fabrizio Romano’s word is far from gospel, he claims a move is “not imminent” for Veiga.

They are instead focusing on more “physical options,” like Thuram and Manu Kone, which corroborates the developments on Sunday about the optimism of closing a deal for the former.

It is not unusual, though, for the club to have established preliminary talks and agreements with representatives of players before they then decide who to actively pursue.

For now, Veiga looks to be one on the back burner, at the very least, as they push ahead for Thuram.