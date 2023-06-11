Liverpool reportedly have a ‘real chance’ of signing a versatile defender, so we looked at who would be most likely to fill that role.

Merseyside journalist David Lynch wrote for Football Insider: “There is a real chance Liverpool will sign a versatile defender this summer capable of slotting into their new-look system.”

If the Reds were to stick with their new system of playing a back three while in possession, they could be forced to look at someone suitable to play on the left of the defence.

Lynch said on the topic: “It is believed that Liverpool are also looking at versatile left-sided options as the possibility grows that a new senior defender could be signed.”

With Joel Matip ageing and Joe Gomez out of form, Liverpool could do with someone who can play centrally too.

Here is a list of potential transfer targets who could play both roles within the squad.

Levi Colwill – Chelsea

The latest transfer reports on Levi Colwill are here

Perhaps one of the more proven names linked with Liverpool, despite being just 20 years old, Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton where he helped the Seagulls surprise the league with Europa League qualification.

He played 17 times in the Premier League with the vast majority of those appearances coming as a left-sided centre-back.

He has also demonstrated that he can play as a left-back, making him a good candidate to replace Andy Robertson in the long term.

Unfortunately, he wouldn’t come cheap as owners Chelsea won’t want to see their young talent go to a rival.

Micky van de Ven – Wolfsburg

The latest transfer reports on Micky van de Ven are here

Like Colwill, Van de Ven played the majority of the last campaign at centre-back but also featured further left, making him an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp.

With Wolfsburg, he has demonstrated calmness on the ball as well as the ability to get forward down the left thanks to an astonishing turn of speed for someone 6’3″.

Like with Colwill and Marc Guehi, if Liverpool were to sign the 22-year-old, they would want to get it done before the start of the European Under-21 Championship which begins June 21.

Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace

The latest transfer reports on Marc Guehi are here

The rumours around Guehi have gone quiet since Simon Jones of the Mail reported Liverpool’s interest.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though, with the Reds preferring to keep transfer dealings quiet.

Guehi has been a mainstay of the Crystal Palace defence over the last two seasons, playing at centre-back.

Earlier in his young career, he did feature briefly at left-back and right-back so has the potential to fill in out wide if needed.

Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich

The latest transfer reports on Benjamin Pavard are here

One of the more unlikely names linked to the Reds, it would certainly be a coup if Liverpool were to sign Pavard.

He wouldn’t really suit the role of a left-sided defender, but does have ample high-level experience playing as a wide centre-half as well as at right-back.

He would be a good candidate to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool’s No. 66 inevitably not being able to play every game in a season that includes a Europa League campaign.

If you want an idea of Pavard’s quality, just have a watch of his strike for France, in the 2018 World Cup, that won goal of the tournament.





Jurrien Timber – Ajax

The latest transfer reports on Jurrien Timber are here

While Jurrien Timber played the entirety of last season playing in the middle of a back four, the attributes shown by the Dutchman demonstrate that he could make the transition to a wide centre-half.

The 21-year-old is confident on the ball and is a progressive player from defence, one capable of playing at right-back, and has shown a marked improvement in his defending.

He clearly has ability on the ball, making him an exciting prospect, but his presence in the air could be a draw back.

Standing at 5’9″, he was ranked in the bottom 11% of centre-backs last season for aerial duels won.