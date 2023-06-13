Sources at Liverpool have played down reports linking Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard with a move to Anfield.

The 27-year-old has been the source of speculation regarding a summer move and the Reds were claimed to be among the interested parties.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg named Liverpool as a “hot candidate” for his signature, with SportBILD’s head of football Christian Falk later reporting that Pavard’s agents are “already talking to Liverpool” about a move.

Cold water has since been poured on those suggestions by Merseyside reporter Neil Jones, who has indicated club sources have informed him that there is little truth in the speculation and any move for the player looks highly unlikely this summer.

“Liverpool have dismissed it, Liverpool have said ‘it’s not true, we’re not in for him, he’s not a target’ and it would be hard to see,” Jones told Redmen TV on Monday.

“His age, 27, he’s not in Liverpool’s usual bracket of buying players.

“I don’t expect him to be a Liverpool player this summer. Liverpool, whoever I’ve been speaking to at Liverpool, doesn’t either.”

Pavard made 43 appearances and scored seven times for Bayern Munich in 2022/23 on the way to capturing the club’s 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion on the final day.

He is capable of playing multiple roles across the back line, something which may have appealed to Jurgen Klopp given the fluid nature of the side’s new formation.

Jones has doubts over Liverpool’s willingness to offer a long-term contract to a player of Pavard’s age profile, citing Thiago as a rare example of the club breaking their transfer structure.

“Pavard is definitely a rung down on the scale of talent or ability [from Thiago], he’s obviously had a good career and has got a bit of versatility, he has upsides but he’s not one of those were you’d say ‘we’ll throw everything out just to get this guy,’ Jones continued.

“I don’t see Pavard as being one of those who you go out of your way to get.”

Football Insider‘s David Lynch echoed Jones’ stance on the links, revealing that sources have indicated that a defensive signing remains a “priority” but there is “no truth” in the Pavard links.

While Pavard appears to not be of interest to the Reds this summer, the growing links certainly indicate that Liverpool are in the market to strengthen the defence this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new hybrid role across right-back and midfield places greater emphasis on the three defenders behind him, meaning that the manager could look to identify a specialist to operate in one of those positions.

Midfield remains a key priority for Liverpool in the transfer window following Alexis Mac Allister‘s arrival from Brighton, but there looks to be plenty of appetite for defensive reinforcement too.