Liverpool have informed RB Leipzig they will trigger Dominik Szoboszlai’s release clause, with the deal now considered in an advanced stage.

Szoboszlai has emerged as a surprise priority target for the Reds as their midfield rebuild continues, with news of interest only breaking on Wednesday.

The situation has developed swiftly since then, with This Is Anfield reporting on Friday morning that the club was prepared to push forward with a deal.

Now, journalists on Merseyside have brought word from inside negotiations that Liverpool will trigger a release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Mail‘s Dominic King both took to Twitter to report the latest, with the two clubs now in “advanced” talks.

Any deal for Szoboszlai is therefore expected to be worth €70 million (£60.1m), as stipulated by the fee agreed in his contract with Leipzig.

King explained that it “looks increasingly of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ this transfer is completed,” and the likelihood is that the midfielder will be unveiled in the coming days.

Szoboszlai’s arrival will follow that of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this summer, with the pair in line to take up the two advanced roles in Jurgen Klopp‘s new box midfield.

The Hungary captain joined Leipzig from sister club Salzburg in 2021, and has gone on to score 20 goals and make 22 assists in 91 games.

He has been used in a variety of roles all across the midfield and in attack, even as a centre-forward, with his versatility a key asset.

Meetings were held with Szoboszlai’s camp earlier in the week, with personal terms not due to be an issue.